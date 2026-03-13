Whitecaps FC Welcome LiUNA Local 1611
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC are thrilled to welcome the Labourers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1611 as presenting partner of the Whitecaps FC community ticketing program. The partnership agreement is through the 2028-29 season.
"Supporting our community is a core value at Vancouver Whitecaps FC," said Aditi Bhatt, Whitecaps FC chief commercial officer. "The LiUNA Local 1611 Community Section is a meaningful way for us to welcome local organizations to BC Place and share the experience of a Whitecaps FC matchday together."
The LiUNA Local 1611 Community Section celebrates local community organizations and heroes, donating 100 tickets each match, courtesy of LiUNA Local 1611. Fans can submit their nominations at whitecapsfc.com/liuna. As part of the partnership, LiUNA Local 1611 will also be the match night sponsor for the Friday, April 17 match against Sporting Kansas City.
"We are proud to be the Official Union of Vancouver Whitecaps FC and support the community ticketing program to bring the game of soccer to families who may not otherwise be able to experience the sport," added Nav Malhotra, business manager of LiUNA Local 1611. "Our union has a long history of lifting people up - our members, and the communities they call home."
LiUNA Local 1611 represents more than 10,000 construction and service workers in British Columbia and the Yukon. Members work in construction, roadbuilding, pipeline, paving, utility, traffic control, mining, health care, security, recycling and parking enforcement to build, maintain, service, beautify, protect and secure our livable spaces. LiUNA! Local 1611 and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are both deeply rooted in people, community, and long-term impact. At their core, both organizations exist to uplift individuals and create opportunity.
For more information, visit liuna1611.org.
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