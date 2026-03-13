New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 13, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy continued their MLS NEXT spring season last weekend, as the Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s traveled to New York City FC, while the Under-14s and Under-13s took on New England Futbol Club.

Last Saturday, the U-18s fell to NYCFC, 3-0. In U-16 action, New England battled New York City to a 3-3 draw. The Revolution struck twice in the first half, starting with a 21st-minute goal from Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.). Kauan De Campos (2010 - East Providence, R.I.) doubled the advantage in the 38th minute after capitalizing on an assist from Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Newport, R.I.). Moments into the second half, Velez set up Issac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) to extend the lead to 3-0. NYCFC mounted a late push, putting away goals in the 58th, 80th, and 90th minutes to earn the tie.

To wrap up New England's games in New York City, the U-15s were defeated, 1-0. The hosts recorded the game's lone goal in the 24th minute. At the Revolution Training Center, the U-14s earned a 3-0 win over NEFC, securing their second consecutive victory. Darragh Nugent (2012 - Braintree, Mass.) opened the scoring in the fourth minute, while Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) tallied a strike four minutes later. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) capped the scoring with a goal in the 63rd minute off a feed from Ayden Gomes (2012 - Braintree, Mass.).

Against NEFC, the U-13s dropped a 6-1 decision at Queens College. Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.) threaded a pass to Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) in the 40th minute, to net his team-leading 16th goal of the 2025-26 campaign. However, NEFC secured the win, with five first-half goals, followed by a sixth tally in the 55th minute.

The Revolution Academy's U-18, U-16, and U-15 squads face CF Montréal on Saturday, March 14, at the Revolution Training Center before hosting NEFC on Sunday, March 15. The U-13s and U-14s will travel to Metropolitan Oval on Saturday to round out a full weekend slate. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York City FC U-19s

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Queens College

New England Revolution 0, NYCFC 3

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 9'

NYC - 70'

NYC - 80'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Josh Macedo (Judah Siqueira 46'), Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Jonathan Cante; Daniel Dixon (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 62'), Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 62'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Alexander Glassman 70'); Alex Bruner Lauchhikov, Cristiano Carlos (Simon Medina-Cardoza 46'), Kaleb De Oliveira (Grant Emerhi 62')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York City FC U-17s

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Queens College

New England Revolution 3, NYCFC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Brandon Velez (Unassisted) 21'

NE - Kauan De Campos (Kaisei Korytoski) 38'

NE - Issac Twumasi (Brandon Velez) 48'

NYC - 58'

NYC - 80'

NYC - 90'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Evan Johnson 46'); Chris Scott, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz; Tobin Farmer (Braeden Anderson 70'), Frankie Caruso (Lucas Pereira 76'), Kaisei Korytoski (Bayron Morales-Vega 76'); Isaac Twumasi (John Bernard Hamilton IV 80'), Brandon Velez (Jude Chisholm 46'), Matthew Jean Baptiste (Shifaq Fazl 80')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York City FC U-16s

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Queens College

New England Revolution 0, NYCFC 1

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 24'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Nathaniel Brown 55'); Thierry Maurer (Langston Powell 65'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie (Nicolas Escobar 55') Jeremiah Moyano (Stefan Gorea 70'); Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos, Ayden Gomes; Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janairo 55'), Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 55'), Musah Adamu (Andrew Hsu 70')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. New England Futbol Club U-14s

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - NEFC Park

New England Revolution 3, NEFC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Darragh Nugent (Jayden Lefter) 4'

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Unassisted) 8'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Ayden Gomes) 63'

Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone; Julian Gomez, Ivan Ponkinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Brennan McWeeny, Boston Kahoalii; Jayden Lefter, Drake Roberts, Asher Cotter

Substitutes Used: Marlon Quijada, Samuel Chao, Gavin Rybak, Ayden Gomes, James Warren

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. New England Futbol Club U-13s

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - NEFC Park

New England Revolution 1, NEFC 6

Scoring Summary:

NEFC - 26'

NEFC - 31'

NEFC - 35'

NEFC - 37'

NE - Michael Miller (Amare Laurent) 40'

NEFC - 45'

NEFC - 55'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; Jimmy O'Connor, Kento Chamovitz, Bryson Villota; Ollie Conlon, Isaiah Adeseko, Kauan Nascimento

Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Amare Laurent, Austin Martin, Take Maeda, Mikey Miller, Lucas Williams







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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