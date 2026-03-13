New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 13, 2026
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy continued their MLS NEXT spring season last weekend, as the Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s traveled to New York City FC, while the Under-14s and Under-13s took on New England Futbol Club.
Last Saturday, the U-18s fell to NYCFC, 3-0. In U-16 action, New England battled New York City to a 3-3 draw. The Revolution struck twice in the first half, starting with a 21st-minute goal from Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.). Kauan De Campos (2010 - East Providence, R.I.) doubled the advantage in the 38th minute after capitalizing on an assist from Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Newport, R.I.). Moments into the second half, Velez set up Issac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) to extend the lead to 3-0. NYCFC mounted a late push, putting away goals in the 58th, 80th, and 90th minutes to earn the tie.
To wrap up New England's games in New York City, the U-15s were defeated, 1-0. The hosts recorded the game's lone goal in the 24th minute. At the Revolution Training Center, the U-14s earned a 3-0 win over NEFC, securing their second consecutive victory. Darragh Nugent (2012 - Braintree, Mass.) opened the scoring in the fourth minute, while Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) tallied a strike four minutes later. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) capped the scoring with a goal in the 63rd minute off a feed from Ayden Gomes (2012 - Braintree, Mass.).
Against NEFC, the U-13s dropped a 6-1 decision at Queens College. Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.) threaded a pass to Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) in the 40th minute, to net his team-leading 16th goal of the 2025-26 campaign. However, NEFC secured the win, with five first-half goals, followed by a sixth tally in the 55th minute.
The Revolution Academy's U-18, U-16, and U-15 squads face CF Montréal on Saturday, March 14, at the Revolution Training Center before hosting NEFC on Sunday, March 15. The U-13s and U-14s will travel to Metropolitan Oval on Saturday to round out a full weekend slate. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.
UNDER 18s
New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York City FC U-19s
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Queens College
New England Revolution 0, NYCFC 3
Scoring Summary:
NYC - 9'
NYC - 70'
NYC - 80'
Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth (Reinner Fidelis 46'); Josh Macedo (Judah Siqueira 46'), Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako, Jonathan Cante; Daniel Dixon (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 62'), Edwin Flores (Levi Katsell 62'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Alexander Glassman 70'); Alex Bruner Lauchhikov, Cristiano Carlos (Simon Medina-Cardoza 46'), Kaleb De Oliveira (Grant Emerhi 62')
Substitutes Not Used: None
UNDER 16s
New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York City FC U-17s
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Queens College
New England Revolution 3, NYCFC 3
Scoring Summary:
NE - Brandon Velez (Unassisted) 21'
NE - Kauan De Campos (Kaisei Korytoski) 38'
NE - Issac Twumasi (Brandon Velez) 48'
NYC - 58'
NYC - 80'
NYC - 90'
Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Evan Johnson 46'); Chris Scott, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz; Tobin Farmer (Braeden Anderson 70'), Frankie Caruso (Lucas Pereira 76'), Kaisei Korytoski (Bayron Morales-Vega 76'); Isaac Twumasi (John Bernard Hamilton IV 80'), Brandon Velez (Jude Chisholm 46'), Matthew Jean Baptiste (Shifaq Fazl 80')
Substitutes Not Used: None
UNDER 15s
New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York City FC U-16s
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Queens College
New England Revolution 0, NYCFC 1
Scoring Summary:
NYC - 24'
Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Nathaniel Brown 55'); Thierry Maurer (Langston Powell 65'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie (Nicolas Escobar 55') Jeremiah Moyano (Stefan Gorea 70'); Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos, Ayden Gomes; Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janairo 55'), Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 55'), Musah Adamu (Andrew Hsu 70')
Substitutes Not Used: None
UNDER 14s
New England Revolution U-14s vs. New England Futbol Club U-14s
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - NEFC Park
New England Revolution 3, NEFC 0
Scoring Summary:
NE - Darragh Nugent (Jayden Lefter) 4'
NE - Boston Kahoalii (Unassisted) 8'
NE - Gavin Rybak (Ayden Gomes) 63'
Revolution U-14s: Xavier Farone; Julian Gomez, Ivan Ponkinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Brennan McWeeny, Boston Kahoalii; Jayden Lefter, Drake Roberts, Asher Cotter
Substitutes Used: Marlon Quijada, Samuel Chao, Gavin Rybak, Ayden Gomes, James Warren
UNDER 13s
New England Revolution U-13s vs. New England Futbol Club U-13s
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - NEFC Park
New England Revolution 1, NEFC 6
Scoring Summary:
NEFC - 26'
NEFC - 31'
NEFC - 35'
NEFC - 37'
NE - Michael Miller (Amare Laurent) 40'
NEFC - 45'
NEFC - 55'
Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev; Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; Jimmy O'Connor, Kento Chamovitz, Bryson Villota; Ollie Conlon, Isaiah Adeseko, Kauan Nascimento
Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Amare Laurent, Austin Martin, Take Maeda, Mikey Miller, Lucas Williams
Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026
- Availability Report: Three Missing vs. Colorado - New York City FC
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC to Close Three-Match Homestand Versus the Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal - March 14, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Rapid Start - New York City FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy in Walmart Saturday Showdown - Sporting Kansas City
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- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16 - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Welcome LiUNA Local 1611 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 13, 2026 - New England Revolution
- More Than 22,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Matinee against Minnesota United FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Acquires 24-Year-Old Forward Capita Capemba - Sporting Kansas City
- Continue the Momentum: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- Diego Fagundez Returns to the New England Revolution as a Free Agent - New England Revolution
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- FCC taking 3-0 aggregate advantage into second leg in Mexico - FC Cincinnati
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