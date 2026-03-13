More Than 22,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Matinee against Minnesota United FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Friday that more than 22,000 tickets have already been sold for Sunday's matinee against Minnesota United FC. Special features and merchandise will be available as the 'Caps celebrate a first-ever Cherry Blossom Match.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PT at BC Place. Tickets remain available at ticketmaster.ca or upgrade the match day experience with a premium suite.

BC PLACE TO BE

Sunday is expected to be the 10th straight Whitecaps FC weekend match with more than 22,000 tickets sold, dating back to last summer.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING?

Whitecaps FC talisman Thomas Müller could go head-to-head with former Bayern Munich teammate and Colombia national team captain James Rodríguez if both feature on Sunday.

This would mark the first match in MLS history to feature two FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners. Müller won the Golden Boot at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and Rodríguez at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Together at Bayern Munich, they won two Bundesliga titles, and Rodríguez assisted Müller for his 100th Bundesliga goal.

Rodríguez has yet to play for Minnesota, but has said that he may debut this weekend.

CHERRY BLOSSOM MATCH

On Sunday, Whitecaps FC will be celebrating their first Cherry Blossom Match. Fans are encouraged to visit the Cherry Blossom Festival at section 225 on the concourse.

In honour of the match, Sakura Lychee Donuts will be available at Beast Unleashed, section 230. This is a brioche donut filled with cherry blossom lychee infused pastry cream.

A special edition Cherry Blossom scarf and jersey decal will also be available for purchase at section 205.

Prior to kickoff, national anthems will be sung by Risa Takahashi. Born and raised in Japan, Takahashi is a Vancouver-based musician who practices both Japanese and Hawaiian cultural traditions.

Cherry Blossoms have a rich history in Vancouver, dating back to the 1930s when the mayors of Kobe and Yokohama gifted 500 trees to honour Japanese-Canadian World War I veterans. Today, there are more than 40,000 cherry blossom trees in Vancouver, with spring signalling the age-old Japanese tradition of flower viewing known as hanami. The annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival takes place March 27 to April 17.

MLS BY THE NUMBERS

Whitecaps FC enter Sunday's match perfect in MLS play and 4W-1L-1D across all competitions. In league play, Vancouver are tied for the lead in goals scored (8), lead MLS in expected goals (7.40) and expected goal difference (5.90), rank second in touches in the opposition box (99), and have conceded the second-fewest expected goals (1.50).

WFC2 HOME OPENER

Following Sunday's MLS match, Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) will play their MLS NEXT Pro home opener at BC Place against MNUFC2. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets to enter BC Place for the WFC2 match are separate from the tickets for the MLS match, and all spectators will be required to leave the stadium in-between matches. Capacity for WFC2 matches is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. Entrance will be at Gate A, starting at 5:30 p.m. PT. Tickets originally purchased for the match at Swangard will be honoured. For ticketing questions, contact fanrelations@whitecapsfc.com.

WFC2 tickets can be purchased through Universe, priced at only $10. Season ticket members can access their complimentary WFC2 tickets by using their account number as their access key at checkout. Youth 18 and under get in free. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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