Availability Report: Three Missing vs. Colorado
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC are set to take on Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three Malachi Jones, Andrés Perea, and Alonso Martínez
You can watch the match live on Apple TV this Saturday, March 14th at 7:30PM ET.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
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