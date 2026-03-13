Availability Report: Three Missing vs. Colorado

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC are set to take on Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three Malachi Jones, Andrés Perea, and Alonso Martínez

You can watch the match live on Apple TV this Saturday, March 14th at 7:30PM ET.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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