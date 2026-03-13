SKC Visits LA Galaxy in Walmart Saturday Showdown

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City returns to the road this weekend to take on the LA Galaxy at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Southern California.

The Walmart Saturday Showdown will be available to watch in English (Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham and Andrew Wiebe) and Spanish (Bruno Vain and Andres Agulla) on Apple TV while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

The Western Conference match-up will be headlined by familiar faces on both sides of LAvSKC with a total of seven players and coaches that have been part of both organizations.

Player/Coach Kansas City LA Galaxy

Kevin Hartman 2007-2009 1997-2006, 2020-present

Dominic Kinnear 2026-present 2017-2020

John Pulskamp 2019-present 2017-2019

Tucker Lepley 2018-2020 2024-present

Dejan Joveljic 2025-present 2021-2024

Erik Thommy 2022-2025 2026-present

Chris Rindov 2023-2024 2025-present

Joveljic tallied 41 goals and 17 assists for the Galaxy in four seasons, including the game-winning goal in the 2024 MLS Cup final. Sporting paid $4 million to bring the Serbian striker to Kansas City in 2025 in the first-ever cash-for-player trade in MLS history and Joveljic has already amassed 20 goals, tying Sporting Legend Preki as the fastest player in club history to reach the mark.

Joveljic scored in his return to Dignity Health Sports Park last September -- tallying Sporting's lone goal in a 4-1 defeat -- and the Designated Player has goals in each of his last six matches at the stadium, recording eight goals over that span from Oct. 2024-Sept. 2025.

Sporting, who have lost each of the team's last seven road games dating back to last season, will be boosted by the addition of 26-year-old midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen to the club's roster upon receiving his P1 visa last week. Acquired in a transfer from Swedish club Malmo FF, Berg Johnsen is a Norwegian international who helped Norway qualify for FIFA World Cup 26 with appearances in a pair of World Cup qualifying wins last year.

A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy split the series a year ago during a season in which both teams missed the playoffs and conceded the most goals in Major League Soccer. The Galaxy bolstered their backline with the addition of former MLS Defender of the Year and reigning MLS Best XI selection Jakob Glesnes in a trade with Philadelphia while also adding to their attack with Designated Player Joao Klauss via a trade with St. Louis. Klauss has scored in all three of the Galaxy's regular season matches in 2026 and leads the league with four goals.

Led by head coach Greg Vanney and German legend Marco Reus in the midfield, the Galaxy have suffered only one loss in six games across all competitions this season (2-1-3) as the hosts advanced past Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup and are coming off a 3-0 victory over Jamaica's Mount Pleasant Football Academy on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Gabriel Pec scored all three goals in the victory however the Brazilian playmaker will be suspended on Saturday after receiving a red card in the Galaxy's 4-1 loss at the Colorado Rapids last weekend. The Galaxy will also be without fellow Designated Players Joseph Paintsil (hamstring) and Riqui Puig (knee) due to injury.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 4

Saturday, March 14 | 8:30 p.m. CT (8:40 kickoff)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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