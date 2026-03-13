San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and Club Tijuana (Xolos) today announced that their second annual friendly match - Baja Cup, presented by Modelo - will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium. This will be the second meeting between SDFC and Club Tijuana as part of a five-year partnership that celebrates the shared football culture of the San Diego/Baja region with an annual friendly match.
This match is included in the season ticket packages for SDFC season ticket members, and single match tickets for fans of both clubs are going on sale today at 2:00 p.m. PT at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
In May 2024, the clubs announced a unique five-year partnership that will feature an annual friendly match as part of a football cultural celebration for the region. The friendly match is part of a series of events that includes a community service project, a youth soccer tournament and the main event on Mexican Independence Day.
SDFC earned a 4-2 victory over Xolos in the inaugural Baja Cup at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 16, 2025. After trailing twice, SDFC responded with three unanswered goals in the second half to secure bragging rights in the first edition of the friendly match.
The Baja Cup logo features a bold, circular crest intersecting two prominent landmarks in the region. The Coronado Bridge is intertwined with the Friendship Arch symbolizing the unity between San Diego and Tijuana. The winner of the match will take home the Baja Cup Trophy, which will remain with the winning team until the next match between the clubs.
For more information on Baja Cup, please visit SanDiegoFC.com/BajaCup.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026
- Availability Report: Three Missing vs. Colorado - New York City FC
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Return to MLS Action on Saturday, March 14 against Sporting Kansas City - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC to Close Three-Match Homestand Versus the Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal - March 14, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Rapid Start - New York City FC
- SKC Visits LA Galaxy in Walmart Saturday Showdown - Sporting Kansas City
- Preview: Rapids Travel to Face Eastern Conference Leaders NYCFC - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16 - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Welcome LiUNA Local 1611 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 13, 2026 - New England Revolution
- More Than 22,000 Tickets Sold for Sunday's Matinee against Minnesota United FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Acquires 24-Year-Old Forward Capita Capemba - Sporting Kansas City
- Continue the Momentum: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- Diego Fagundez Returns to the New England Revolution as a Free Agent - New England Revolution
- Major League Soccer and MLS Players Association Announce Multi-Year Digital Auction Collaboration with MatchWornShirt - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Capitalize at Home and Earn 3-0 Historic Victory over Tigres UANL in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener - FC Cincinnati
- New Spanish-Language Radio Partnership Brings New England Revolution Soccer to IHeartMedia Boston's Rumba 97.7 FM - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Takes Down Vancouver 3-0 in Its Opening Match of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Play - Seattle Sounders FC
- Work to do for 'Caps as series shifts to Spokane - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FCC taking 3-0 aggregate advantage into second leg in Mexico - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16
- San Diego FC Defeats Deportivo Toluca F.C. 3-2 in Leg One of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- San Diego FC Defeats Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in Its First Road Match of the 2026 MLS Regular Season
- SDFC Keeps Rolling
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday