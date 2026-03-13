San Diego FC and Club Tijuana Announce Second Annual Baja Cup Presented by Modelo on Wednesday, September 16

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and Club Tijuana (Xolos) today announced that their second annual friendly match - Baja Cup, presented by Modelo - will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium. This will be the second meeting between SDFC and Club Tijuana as part of a five-year partnership that celebrates the shared football culture of the San Diego/Baja region with an annual friendly match.

This match is included in the season ticket packages for SDFC season ticket members, and single match tickets for fans of both clubs are going on sale today at 2:00 p.m. PT at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

In May 2024, the clubs announced a unique five-year partnership that will feature an annual friendly match as part of a football cultural celebration for the region. The friendly match is part of a series of events that includes a community service project, a youth soccer tournament and the main event on Mexican Independence Day.

SDFC earned a 4-2 victory over Xolos in the inaugural Baja Cup at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 16, 2025. After trailing twice, SDFC responded with three unanswered goals in the second half to secure bragging rights in the first edition of the friendly match.

The Baja Cup logo features a bold, circular crest intersecting two prominent landmarks in the region. The Coronado Bridge is intertwined with the Friendship Arch symbolizing the unity between San Diego and Tijuana. The winner of the match will take home the Baja Cup Trophy, which will remain with the winning team until the next match between the clubs.

For more information on Baja Cup, please visit SanDiegoFC.com/BajaCup.







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