Sporting KC Acquires 24-Year-Old Forward Capita Capemba

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City has acquired Angolan forward Capita Capemba in a transfer from Radomiak Radom in Poland, the club announced today. Capita has signed a three-and-a-half-year MLS contract through the 2028-2029 season with a club option for the 2029-2030 season. Capita will occupy an international spot on Sporting's roster, pending receipt of his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Capita, 24, arrives at Sporting having developed into one of the premier attacking players in Poland over the past two seasons, tallying 12 goals and two assists in 38 appearances for Radomiak Radom.

"We are excited to welcome Capita to Kansas City," President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "Capita is a quick, direct and dynamic winger who will add an attacking threat to the squad, while his ability to play anywhere across the frontline will be valuable for our coaching staff. He joins us in the midst of an excellent season in Poland and already has extensive experience in multiple different leagues, clubs and countries. At the age of 24, Capita is another player who is choosing to represent Sporting KC for the prime years of his career."

Born and raised in Angola, Capita spent the early years of his development with Academia de Futebol de Angola, C.D. Marinha and Primeiro de Agosto in his hometown of Luanda before making the jump to Europe by joining Portuguese side C.D. Trofense in January 2020.

After six months in Portugal, Capita joined French club Lille B before heading out on loan to Belgian outfit Mouscron for the 2020-2021 season. Upon returning to Lille B for the 2021-2022 season, Capita recorded two goals and two assists in 10 appearances during the first half of the season before returning to Trofense on loan for the remainder of the campaign, tallying four goals and one assist in 10 matches - including a hat trick on the final day of the season to help his team avoid relegation.

Following his impressive loan stint at Trofense, Capita joined fellow Portuguese team Estrela da Amadora on a permanent move in the summer of 2022, going on to tally two goals and one assist in his maiden season with the club. Capita spent the 2023-2024 season on loan with Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem, scoring once in 21 appearances.

Capita moved to Radomiak Radom in the Polish top division in a permanent transfer ahead of the 2024-2025 season and enjoyed a strong first season in the Ekstraklasa. He scored his first goal for the club in just his second appearance against Polish giants Legia Warsaw and finished the season with six goals and one assist in 17 appearances.

The 24-year-old has continued his fine form in the 2025-2026 season, recording six goals and one assist in 21 appearances in Polish league and cup competitions. Capita scored on his final appearance for Radomiak, bagging the game-winner against Arka Gdynia on March 5.

Capita has earned three caps for the Angola National Team, breaking into the squad as a 19-year-old in 2021. He previously represented Angola at the Under-17 level, scoring four goals in nine appearances across the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019.

Sporting is preparing to take on the LA Galaxy on the road at Dignity Health Sports Park this Saturday, March 14 in the Walmart Saturday Showdown with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV. Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM will carry the game locally on the radio.

With the addition of Capita, Sporting now has 23 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's offseason roster moves, visit sportingkc.com/transactions.

Goalkeepers (4): Stefan Cleveland, Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (7): Ethan Bartlow, Zorhan Bassong, Ian James, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Jayden Reid, Justin Reynolds

Midfielders (6): Kwaku Agyabeng, Jacob Bartlett, Lasse Berg Johnsen, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Cielo Tschantret

Forwards (6): Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira, Capita Capemba, Calvin Harris, Dejan Joveljic, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires forward Capita Capemba in transfer from Radomiak Radom (Poland).

VITALS

Capita Capemba (cap-EE-tuh)

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 1/10/2002 (24 years old)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Luanda, Angola

Birthplace: Luanda, Angola

Citizenship: Angola

Instagram: @capita_capemba







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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