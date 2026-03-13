D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC
Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United, has loaned defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the end of the 2026 MLS season. The club has the ability to recall Tubbs at any point during the season.
The 24-year-old center back joined the Black-and-Red from Atlanta United in December 2023 and made his debut on May 11, 2024, in a 3-2 away win against his former club. Before arriving in Washington, Tubbs spent two seasons with Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship (2019-2020), recording 12 appearances.
This past 2025 season, Tubbs made 10 appearances and nine starts across all competitions for D.C. United. He scored his first goal for the club in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC on May 21, helping the team advance to the quarterfinals. His most recent appearance for the Black-and-Red came on July 16 against Charlotte FC, where he started and played the full 90 minutes. Tubbs was later loaned to Loudoun United FC, where he tallied a goal across five appearances in the USL Championship to close out the 2025 season.
Transaction: D.C. United has loaned defender Garrison Tubbs to Orange County SC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the 2026 MLS season.
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