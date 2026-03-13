Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Continue 2026 Campaign against Austin FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (2-1-0, 6 points, 7th West MLS) returns home this weekend to continue its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign against Austin FC (1-1-1, 4 points, 10th West MLS) at America First Field in Sandy (7:30p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV. RSL has emerged victorious in four of its previous five home matches all-time against Austin, outscoring the 2020 expansion side 12-7 on Utah soil, a total which includes a 3-1 win last September that saw current RSL men DeAndre Yedlin and Victor Olatunji find the back of the net.

This weekend's RSL contest is available via Apple TV, with Evan Weston and Sacha Kjlestan (ENG) on the call, along with Jesus Acosta (SPN). Long-time RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran now in his 22nd RSL season as RSL's Spanish radio voice on KBMG Latino 106.3 FM.

During the first three MLS matchdays, RSL has seen seven different players make their Club debuts, with yet another RSL Academy MF Griffin Dillon appearing for the final 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 road win at Atlanta, following in the footsteps of MF Luca Moisa and MF Zach Booth. Newly-acquired Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui registered his first RSL assist by setting up rookie FW Sergi Solans at Atlanta for his first professional goal, while Uruguayan World Cup hopeful wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria and veteran DF Lukas Engel made their RSL debuts in the 2-1 win over Seattle in the Club's last home game.

The Claret-and-Cobalt remain hopeful to see another Club debut for preseason addition MF Stijn Spierings this weekend at home, where RSL regulars Diego Luna (knee) and Victor Olatunji (eye) could possibly return from injury this week and make their 2026 debuts.

In an 18-minute span at Atlanta last Saturday, RSL saw rookie striker Solans and two of its 18-year-old Academy Homegrowns find the back of the net, with playmaker Aiden Hezarkhani scoring for the second time in as many weeks and breakout winger Zavier Gozo providing what would prove to be the game-winner. Guilavogui assisted on Solans' first-ever professional goal, while Solans set up the Hezarkhani blast that put RSL up 2-0. Centerbacks Justen Glad and Philip Quinton were credited with assists on the lefty Gozo cutback that snuck just inside the far post that gave RSL the 3-1 halftime lead.

Sixth-year RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side - which defeated Seattle 2-1 on Feb. 28 in this year's home opener - has now posted a 10-2-3 (W-L-T) home mark on the Wasatch Front since June 1, 2025 across MLS, Champions Cup and Leagues Cup matches. In 2024, RSL amassed a 12-3-4 (W-L-T) record at home, where the Club has traditionally enjoyed a fortress-like record of success, winning nearly 70% of games and averaging just under two points per game in parts of 18 seasons across all competitions in Sandy.

RSL's ability to rebound from the Vancouver loss to the Seattle win marked yet another "bounce-back" result for its record of resilience under Mastroeni. Since the former USMNT star and MLS veteran seized the Claret-and-Cobalt head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 18 times in 186 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 32 and drawing 16 in games following a loss.

Scoring first again on Saturday against Austin could be critical for RSL's success, as the 2025 campaign saw the Utah side win just once in come-from-behind fashion (July 26 at San Jose), RSL scoring first in 23 of its 40 games last year, while posting a 12W-6L-5T when drawing first blood against its opposition.

RSL has now recorded a 48W-10L-18T record when scoring first during the 186-game Mastroeni era, with all but one of 13 RSL victories last season coming when taking the 1-0 lead. Seven of the 10 losses under Mastroeni when taking the 1-0 lead since August, 2021, came during last year's 2025 campaign.

With another 2026 postseason berth this November, RSL would extend its West-best active playoff streak to six consecutive seasons (Orlando enters 2026 with six straight in the East), the Claret-and-Cobalt having advanced to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons and 15 of the last 18 years, its near-perennial placement missing out only in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns.

Mastroeni welcomes two new coaches to his bench in 2026, with third-year assistant Anthony Pulis elevated and Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Real Monarchs assistant, 2024/25; former EPL / EFL player) and Frédéric Brillant (former NYCFC player, former Utah Royals FC assistant) joining RSL. GK Coach Mirza Harambasic remains on staff along with lead Video Analyst Rob Rogers, the group looking to attain the heights of 2024, when RSL delivered its Club-best campaign of 59 points from 34 games and 65 goals scored.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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