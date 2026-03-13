The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal - March 14, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Partner: Jameson®

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

Media Assets:

Martín Perelman Comments and B-Roll

The Story:

Orlando City enters the match amid a coaching transition after mutually parting ways with head coach Oscar Pareja on Wednesday. Pareja departs as the club's winningest and longest-tenured MLS-era manager, while assistant coach Martín Perelman assumes interim duties on the touchline beginning this weekend.

With goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau unavailable following his red card last weekend, Javier Otero is in line to make his first start of the 2026 season. The Venezuelan goalkeeper progressed through the Orlando City Academy and Orlando City B before joining the first team and is now set to step into the XI as the Lions return home.

Orlando City midfielder Martín Ojeda will look to carry over his success against CF Montréal after scoring in the clubs' most recent meeting. The Argentine enters the match as one of the Lions' most productive attacking pieces, totaling 34 goals across all competitions as he climbs the club's all-time scoring chart. Quote of the Week:

"Sitting in this chair is an honor and I'm proud, but I also take on the responsibility that comes with it. This club is huge and has great prestige in this league. We have competed at a high level, we have built a legacy and we want to push it even higher. That's our task. That's my commitment with Oscar Pareja, my commitment with the club, my commitment with Mark Wilf and Ricardo Moreira and with everybody.

I'm not here to wait and the club doesn't want me here to wait. This club deserves to always prepare the team to win, succeed and continue the pathway we have built. The season has already started but MLS is long. I know MLS well. We know how to manage the regular season and we will be ready for the playoffs too. We are here to work. We are here to make our people, our fans and our community proud of this team and to succeed."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 0, NYCFC 5 (3/7/26, Yankee Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Agustín Ojeda, Nicolás Fernández, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (2)

Competition: MLS Regular Season

CF Montréal's Last Match: Montréal 3, RBNY 0 (3/8/26, Sports Illustrated Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Prince Owusu (PK), Wiki Carmona (2)

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 9-9-7 (Home: 5-4-4, Away: 4-5-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, MTL 1 (7/12/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City at Nashville SC

Date & Time: Sat., March 21, 6:15 p.m. ET

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn.

Broadcast: Apple TV, FS1

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from March 13, 2026

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