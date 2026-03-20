The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 21, 6:15 p.m. ET

Venue: GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV, FS1

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Interim head coach Martín Perelman aims to become the first coach in club history, permanent or interim, to win his first two matches in charge as Orlando City begins its longest road stretch of the season.

Duncan McGuire's opening strike last weekend tied him with Nani for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list across all competitions, while Martín Ojeda's goal brought him level with Nani for third on the club's all-time regular-season list.

Orlando City ranks among the Eastern Conference's strongest attacking sides early in 2026, sitting top six in both goals scored and expected goals, led by Martín Ojeda, Iván Angulo, Marco Pašalić and Duncan McGuire. Quote of the Week:

"Pragmatism and versatility are always required in this game. Coaches, staffs and teams have our ideas, principles, methodologies and plans, but at the end of the day, this game is beautiful because you can't control it 100%. You need to respect the game. You need to have the capacity to adapt to each game, each context and each moment. We're trying to build a team with clear ideas that represents our philosophy, our fans, our people, our emotions and our style, and at the same time, has the pragmatism, versatility and adaptability to solve games. Because at the end of the day, we're here to win, game by game."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 2, Montréal 1 (3/14/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Duncan McGuire, Martín Ojeda; Prince Owusu

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Nashville SC's Last Match: Nashville 1, Miami 1 (3/18/26, Chase Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Cristian Espinoza; Lionel Messi

Competition: Concacaf Champions Cup

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-5-5 (Home: 4-3-2, Away: 3-2-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 3, NSH 2 (9/20/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City at LAFC

Date & Time: Sat., April 4, 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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