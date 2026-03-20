Houston Dynamo FC Sign Rookie Defender Agustin Resch to First Team Contract

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed Houston Dynamo 2 defender Agustin Resch to a first team contract, the Club announced today. Resch's contract runs through the 2026 season with Club options for June 2027, the 2027-28 season and the 2028-29 season

The 6-foot-6 Argentinian originally joined the Club after being selected in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of Seton Hall and signing with Dynamo 2. However, Resch received short-term loans to the first team for all three matches this season, earning minutes versus LAFC (Feb. 28) and Portland Timbers (March 14).

"Agustin earned this opportunity by the way he established himself throughout preseason and the early part of our MLS season," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He is a commanding defender with a strong mentality, and we are excited to see him continue his positive development while contributing across both the first and second teams."

Most recently, Resch entered the match versus Portland on March 14 as a substitute in the 69th minute, helping the Dynamo secure a thrilling, last-minute 3-2 victory at Shell Energy Stadium behind three second half goals.

Resch completed a standout collegiate career at Seton Hall University, where he made 50 appearances for the Pirates, scoring five goals and recording three assists. The defender produced one of the best seasons in Seton Hall program history in 2025, recording career highs in both goals (three) and assists (three) against some of the nation's top schools. His performances earned him numerous conference and national honors, including NCAA Division I Men's All-America First Team, First Team All-BIG EAST, BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, United Soccer Coaches First Team All-East Region and MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed defender Agustin Resch to a first team contract the 2026 season with Club options for June 2027, the 2027-28 season and the 2028-29 season.

AGUSTIN RESCH BIO:

NAME: Agustin Resch

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: Feb. 28, 2002 (24)

BIRTHPLACE: Arata, Argentina

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 6 in.

WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo 2

FIFA NATIONALITY: Argentina







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.