Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy graduate Alexander Shaw as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options to extend the contact through June 2027, the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. The midfielder becomes the 11th Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team.
"Signing my first contract as a First Team player is a blessing, it's something I had been working for since I first joined the Academy," said Shaw. "Now that I'm here in the First Team, I'm excited to continue to play, continue to enjoy memorable moments with my teammates, and start winning trophies."
Shaw, 17, recently made his MLS debut while on a short-term-loan from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami II, coming on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami's draw on the road against Charlotte FC on March 14.
Prior to that, he made his First Team debut in the Club's opening fixture of the 2026 Champions Tour against Alianza Lima, and subsequently remained an active part of the squad throughout the preseason, making an additional substitute appearance against Barcelona SC and earning a spot in the starting lineup for the matchup against Independiente del Valle in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
Shaw initially starred for our Academy before going on to make his professional debut for Inter Miami II last year in July. In his first season at the professional level with Inter Miami II, the midfielder registered 13 appearances and dished out two assists in the process.
Shaw joins Daniel Pinter, Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Edison Azcona and Felipe Valencia as the first Homegrown signings to complete the player development pathway by graduating from the Club's Academy and progressing to the First Team.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Alexander Shaw as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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