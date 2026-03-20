LA Galaxy Loan Defender Ascel Essengue to Loudoun United FC Through 2026 Season

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has reached an agreement with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC for the loan of center back and Academy product Ascel Essengue through the 2026 season. As part of the agreement, the Galaxy retain the right to recall Essengue from his loan with Loudoun United.

Essengue, 22, has recorded five goals in 80 appearances (66 starts) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC) in the USL Championship (2021-22) and MLS NEXT Pro (2023-24). In 2025, Essengue made eight appearances and scored two goals for Ventura County FC before joining USL Championship side Phoenix Rising on loan, where he played 26 matches and added one goal.

During the 2024 season, the Yaoundé, Cameroon native tallied three goals in 30 appearances (29 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC, including the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, and the U.S. Open Cup. In 2023, Essengue made 26 appearances for LA Galaxy II during the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Prior to that, the Kadji Sports Academy product made 16 appearances (four starts) with LA Galaxy II over two seasons in the USL Championship (2021-22).

Transaction: LA Galaxy agree to loan defender Ascel Essengue to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC through the 2026 season on March 20, 2026.

Ascel Essengue

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: April 30, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Citizenship: Cameroon







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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