Sounders FC to Face Tigres UANL in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Concacaf today announced the schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals, with Sounders FC set to face Liga MX side Tigres UANL in a two-leg aggregate series. As the higher seed following its Round of 16 results, Seattle travels to Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico for the first leg on Wednesday, April 8 (7:00 p.m. PT), before hosting the second leg at Lumen Field on Wednesday, April 15 (8:30 p.m. PT).
Single-match tickets for the second leg at Lumen Field on April 15 will be available for purchase on Monday, March 23 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Ticket Member pre-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT, followed by the general public on-sale at 3:00 p.m. PT. Broadcast details for both matches will be announced by Concacaf at a later date.
Sounders FC earned the right to host the second leg after finishing second in the competition's cumulative table following its 5-1 aggregate win over Vancouver in the Round of 16. Seattle's six points, plus-four goal differential and five goals scored trail only the LA Galaxy, who defeated Mount Pleasant of Jamaica 6-0 in the Round of 16. Tigres enters the series ranked seventh in the standings after advancing past FC Cincinnati 5-4 on aggregate.
The matchup marks Seattle's return to the Quarterfinals for the first time since 2022, when the club became the first MLS side to win the continental tournament. The Rave Green join fellow MLS sides LA Galaxy, LAFC and Nashville SC, along with Liga MX opponents Club América, Cruz Azul, Deportivo Toluca FC and Tigres UANL, as the Quarterfinals feature four inter-league matchups.
Following its victory over Vancouver on Wednesday, Seattle travels to Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026
- Sounders FC to Face Tigres UANL in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Continues Two-Game Road Swing at Austin FC on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- La Galaxy to Face Liga MX Champion Deportivo Toluca FC in CCC Quarterfinal on April 8 and April 15 - LA Galaxy
- SDFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Kids Night on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026 - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey Earn U.S. Youth National Team Call-Ups for International Friendlies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty - Chicago Fire FC
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Loan Defender Ascel Essengue to Loudoun United FC Through 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Defender Sam Vines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Rookie Defender Agustin Resch to First Team Contract - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC - New England Revolution
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to U.S. U21 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Get Overwhelmed in Hostile Environment, Fall in the Final Moments to End Concacaf Champions Cup Run - FC Cincinnati
- Dejan Joveljic to Join Serbian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Tigres UANL Ousts FC Cincinnati fromConcacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC to Face Tigres UANL in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- Sounders FC Advances to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with 2-1 Win over Vancouver in Spokane
- Sounders FC Continues 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Campaign against Vancouver on Wednesday Night at ONE Spokane Stadium
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Antino Lopez
- Danny Musovski Called into North Macedonia National Team for FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Playoffs