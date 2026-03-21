Sounders FC to Face Tigres UANL in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Concacaf today announced the schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals, with Sounders FC set to face Liga MX side Tigres UANL in a two-leg aggregate series. As the higher seed following its Round of 16 results, Seattle travels to Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico for the first leg on Wednesday, April 8 (7:00 p.m. PT), before hosting the second leg at Lumen Field on Wednesday, April 15 (8:30 p.m. PT).

Single-match tickets for the second leg at Lumen Field on April 15 will be available for purchase on Monday, March 23 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Ticket Member pre-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT, followed by the general public on-sale at 3:00 p.m. PT. Broadcast details for both matches will be announced by Concacaf at a later date.

Sounders FC earned the right to host the second leg after finishing second in the competition's cumulative table following its 5-1 aggregate win over Vancouver in the Round of 16. Seattle's six points, plus-four goal differential and five goals scored trail only the LA Galaxy, who defeated Mount Pleasant of Jamaica 6-0 in the Round of 16. Tigres enters the series ranked seventh in the standings after advancing past FC Cincinnati 5-4 on aggregate.

The matchup marks Seattle's return to the Quarterfinals for the first time since 2022, when the club became the first MLS side to win the continental tournament. The Rave Green join fellow MLS sides LA Galaxy, LAFC and Nashville SC, along with Liga MX opponents Club América, Cruz Azul, Deportivo Toluca FC and Tigres UANL, as the Quarterfinals feature four inter-league matchups.

Following its victory over Vancouver on Wednesday, Seattle travels to Minnesota United FC on Sunday, March 22 at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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