La Galaxy to Face Liga MX Champion Deportivo Toluca FC in CCC Quarterfinal on April 8 and April 15

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy and Concacaf announced today the confirmed schedule and kickoff times for the club's Quarterfinal clash with back-to-back Liga MX Champion Deportivo Toluca FC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Galaxy will travel to Toluca, Mexico on April 8 to take on Toluca FC at 8 p.m. PT at Estadio Nemesio Díez. LA is then set to host Deportivo Toluca FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, April 15 at 6 p.m. PT.

The Galaxy concluded the Round of 16 as the round's top-scoring club, while also conceding the fewest goals and recording two clean sheets to secure the decisive second-leg home match in the quarterfinals. LA winger Gabriel Pec currently leads the competition with five goals after scoring a hat trick in the first leg of the Round of 16, followed by a brace in the second leg.

Tickets for the LA Galaxy's April 15 home match at 6 p.m. PT against Toluca FC in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals will be available to the public beginning on March 23 at 1 p.m. PT at lagalaxy.com/tickets. Single game credential applications for the home fixture are available at lagalaxy.com/credentials. The deadline to apply for credentials is 5 p.m. PT on April 13.

The Galaxy advanced to the Quarterfinals after eliminating Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito in Round One before defeating Jamaican Premier League club Mount Pleasant FA with back-to-back 3-0 victories, fueled by five goals from winger Gabriel Pec over the two-leg tie. As in the Round of 16, each Quarterfinal will be decided on aggregate, with winners advancing to the Semifinals scheduled for April 28-30 and May 5-7. The competition will culminate in a single-leg Final on May 30.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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