Dejan Joveljic to Join Serbian National Team

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City forward Dejan Joveljic will join the Serbia Men's National Team next week for a pair of international friendlies against teams competing in FIFA World Cup 26 as Joveljic returns to the national team for the first time since October 2024.

Media Availability: Dejan Joveljic will participate in Sporting Kansas City's press conference at 12 p.m. CT today in the Media Studio at Compass Minerals National Performance Center (1913 Pinnacle Way) in Kansas City, Kan.

No. 39 in the FIFA world rankings, Serbia will take on top-ranked European champions Spain at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 27 at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain before hosting No. 61 ranked Saudi Arabia at 12 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31 at TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia.

Joveljic, who started in a UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain in his last international cap while still a member of the LA Galaxy, receives his first callup since joining Sporting KC in February 2025 and his first callup under head coach Veljko Paunovic. The former Chicago Fire manager has led Serbia since October 2025 and will prepare Serbia for the start of play in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League later this year.

Joveljic collected SKC's Most Valuable Player, Golden Boot and Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2025 after tallying 18 goals - second most in a single season in club history - and two assists in his debut campaign in Kansas City. The Designated Player, acquired in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS, leads Sporting with three goals through four games in 2026 and his 21 career goals for SKC in 36 regular season games is the best goals per game rate all-time among players with 15 goals.

Goals Per Game in Sporting KC History

(regular season only, minimum 15 goals)

1. Dejan Joveljic 0.58 (21 goals in 36 games)

2. Dom Dwyer 0.45 (57 goals in 128 games)

3. Eddie Johnson 0.40 (17 goals in 43 games)

The 26-year-old striker has 62 goals in MLS play in six seasons, including 42 goals since the start of a historic 2024 campaign in which he led the LA Galaxy to a record sixth league championship with six playoff goals including the game-winner in the MLS Cup final.

Most MLS Goals Since 2024

(regular season and playoffs)

1. Lionel Messi 61

2. Denis Bouanga 55

3. Sam Surridge 43

4. Dejan Joveljic 42

Joveljic debuted for the Serbia Men's National Team at age 21 in June 2021 - two months before arriving in MLS as a U-22 Initiative signing - and has since earned seven career international caps, highlighted by a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over Jordan in June 2023.

Prior to departing for international duty, Joveljic will captain Sporting Kansas City as the team takes on the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park. Tickets are available online at SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack, and the Western Conference clash will be available to watch on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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