LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced that the club will once again partner with FOX 11 Plus, the Los Angeles FOX-owned television station, for the 2026 season, delivering expanded over-the-air coverage for fans across Southern California through the return of LAFC Encore, continued weekly programming, and the addition of live LAFC2 matches from MLS NEXT Pro.
Beginning in 2026, FOX 11 Plus will serve as the local over-the-air home for 22 of LAFC2's 28 regular-season matches, airing live throughout the MLS NEXT Pro season and providing supporters increased access to the club's player development pathway and rising talent. With this partnership, LAFC2 becomes the first and only MLS NEXT Pro team to establish a linear broadcast deal, with its matches aired live on local television. The first opportunity for fans to catch the next wave of Black & Gold on FOX 11 Plus starts this Sunday, March 22, as LAFC2 travels to face St. Louis CITY2, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. PT.
Following its successful debut, returns in 2026 on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), featuring re-airs of 21 of LAFC's 34 MLS regular-season matches. Matches will air Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT, offering fans additional opportunities to watch Black & Gold matches throughout the season.
"Ensuring our matches remain accessible to fans across Southern California continues to be a priority for our club," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "We're proud to extend our partnership with FOX 11, expand coverage to include LAFC2, and bring back LAFC Encore to provide even more ways for supporters to stay connected with our team."
"We're proud to continue and expand our partnership with LAFC as we bring more matches to fans across Southern California," said Amber Eikel, Regional SVP and General Manager of FOX 11. "There's incredible momentum around the club, and by expanding our coverage to include LAFC2 and the return of LAFC Encore, FOX 11 Plus is committed to delivering fans more ways than ever to cheer on the Black & Gold."
LAFC Weekly, the club's official magazine program, will continue to air on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13) every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT, with additional re-airs throughout the week. On Tuesdays, LAFC Weekly will air at 5 p.m. PT, immediately preceding LAFC Encore, delivering behind-the-scenes storytelling and exclusive access to LAFC players, coaches, and community initiatives.
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