SDFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Kids Night on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to MLS Regular Season action on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire on Sunday, March 22, hosting Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.
Sunday's match marks SDFC's Kids Night, presented by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, as the Club celebrates the next generation of fans. The first 10,000 kids (14 and under) in attendance will receive a free SDFC-branded lunchbox.
San Diego enters the match looking to remain unbeaten in MLS play and continue its strong form at home.
Refocused on League Play
SDFC returns to league action after concluding its first-ever run in the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Club fell 4-0 on the road to Deportivo Toluca F.C. in Leg Two of the Round of 16, exiting the competition with a 6-3 aggregate score.
Despite the result, San Diego showed resilience throughout the tournament, finishing with a 2-2 record and scoring seven goals against top Liga MX opposition. Goalkeeper Duran Ferree delivered a standout performance in the second leg, recording a career-high eight saves while facing heavy pressure.
SDFC now turns its full attention back to MLS play, where it has been one of the league's top-performing teams to start the 2026 campaign.
Strong Start Continues
SDFC has opened the MLS season unbeaten with a 3-0-1 record, continuing to build momentum as one of the Western Conference's most exciting sides.
The Club has combined attacking efficiency with defensive discipline, contributing to an impressive +8 goal differential through its first four matches. Across all competitions, SDFC holds a 5-2-1 record in 2026 while outscoring opponents 18-10. Sunday presents an opportunity for San Diego to bounce back quickly and reinforce its strong home form.
Dreyer Leading the Attack
SDFC winger Anders Dreyer continues to play a central role in San Diego's success. The Danish winger has been a key contributor in MLS play, recording two goals and three assists through the first three matches of the season, contributing to five of the Club's eight goals. Dreyer now has 43 combined goals and assists in MLS play (21 goals, 22 assists), accounting for a significant share of SDFC's regular-season scoring in Club history.
He will head into the international break representing Denmark in FIFA World Cup qualifying, further highlighting his importance both at the club and international level.
International Call-Ups
SDFC will see six players depart for international duty during the March FIFA window, further highlighting the Club's growing global presence.
Anders Dreyer will represent Denmark in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against North Macedonia on March 26, with the opportunity to advance to the decisive qualifying final on March 31.
Midfielder Onni Valakari will join Finland for friendly matches against New Zealand (March 26) and Cape Verde (March 29), while Aníbal Godoy will represent Panama in a pair of friendlies against South Africa on March 27 and March 31.
Forward Anisse Saidi is set to feature for Tunisia in friendlies against Haiti (March 28) and Canada (March 31). While David Vazquez and Luca Bombino will join the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in Argentina, where they will face Argentina on March 27 and Club Atlético Independiente's reserve side on March 31.
Back Home at Snapdragon Stadium
SDFC's Kids Night, presented by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, will bring a fun, family-focused atmosphere to Snapdragon Stadium, with young fans taking center stage throughout the matchday experience.
The first 10,000 kids (14 and under) in attendance will receive a free SDFC-branded lunchbox as part of the celebration. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pregame festivities, including Fan Fest activities, interactive experiences for kids, live entertainment and local food offerings around the stadium.
Getting to the Match
Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.
Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.
Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.
Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.
Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Looking Ahead
Following Sunday's match, SDFC players will disperse for international duty before returning to MLS action in early April when the Club travels to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026
- SDFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Kids Night on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
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- SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey Earn U.S. Youth National Team Call-Ups for International Friendlies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty - Chicago Fire FC
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
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- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to U.S. U21 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team - New England Revolution
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