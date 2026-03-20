Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Brooklyn Raines and defender Ethan Kohler have been called up to the United States Under-21 National Team for a March training camp in Cheonan, South Korea. During the camp, the U.S. U-21 side will play matches against the Japan U-21 team on Friday, March 27 (2:00 a.m. ET) and the Korea Republic U-23 squad on Tuesday, March 31 (6:00 a.m. ET).

Raines, 21, saw action for the U.S. U-21 squad in November, donning the captain's armband in a pair of friendlies against Serbia and Denmark. The midfielder previously earned 18 caps at the U-20 level, including appearances at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship and the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile last fall. In U-20 World Cup action, Raines tallied one goal and one assist, scoring in a 3-0 win over France.

This season, Raines has started each of the first three matches for New England after joining the club in an offseason trade with Houston Dynamo FC. Currently in his fifth MLS campaign, Raines owns 48 career regular season appearances, including 30 starts, along with a pair of additional appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 2025, Raines was named a finalist for 2025 U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year and made the MLS 22 Under 22 list.

Kohler, 20, also earned a November call-up to the U.S. U-21 side, starting and playing 90 minutes in both friendly matches. The Campbell, Calif. native owns 14 caps for the U.S. U-20 squad, including four starts during last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup. Kohler tallied his first international goal at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in a 4-0 victory over Cuba.

The defender has appeared in two matches for New England this season. Kohler, who also joined the Revolution during the offseason, is in his first MLS campaign after transferring from German side Werder Bremen in December. Outside MLS, Kohler owns 72 appearances in his professional career across clubs in the United States and Germany, tallying three goals and five assists.

The Revolution visit St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 21 at Energizer Park. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

United States U-21

International Training Camp

March 23-31

International Training Camp - Cheonan, South Korea

March 27 vs. Japan U-21

Korea Football Park - Cheonan, South Korea

2:00 a.m. ET

March 31 at Korea Republic U-23

Korea Football Park - Cheonan, South Korea

6:00 a.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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