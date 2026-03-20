Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Leo Campana has been called up to the Ecuador Men's National Team for two international friendlies during the March window. Ecuador will play against Morocco on Friday, March 27, at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid (4:15 p.m. ET), before traveling to the Netherlands on Tuesday, March 31 (2:45 p.m. ET).

La Tricolor have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, clinching their berth last June. Campana has earned 20 caps for his native country, including six matches started. The 25-year-old striker last featured for Ecuador in November friendlies, scoring his first international goal in a 90-minute outing against New Zealand on Nov. 19. Campana also collected two appearances off the bench in October friendlies against the United States and Mexico.

In New England's season opener at Nashville SC on Feb. 21, Campana scored the Revolution's first goal of the 2026 campaign. Last season, he tallied seven goals and one assist in 24 MLS appearances, including 20 starts. Across four MLS seasons with Inter Miami CF and the Revolution, Campana has logged 105 career appearances, 73 of them starts, with 36 goals and nine assists.

The Revolution are on the road on Saturday, March 21 to visit St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Ecuador

International Friendlies

March 27 vs. Morocco

Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain

4:15 p.m. ET

March 31 at Netherlands

Philips Stadion - Eindhoven, Netherlands

2:45 p.m. ET







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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