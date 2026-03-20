Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The New England Revolution (1-2-0; 3 pts.) are back on the road Saturday night to make their first visit to Energizer Park for a matchup with St. Louis CITY SC (0-3-1, 1 pt.). The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

New England looks to build off a historic victory in its home opener on Sunday, defeating FC Cincinnati, 6-1, to hand first-year Head Coach Marko Mitrović his first MLS win. The team tied its largest margin of victory in league play, while the six goals were the Revolution's most in an MLS match since 2004. Four of the six goals were scored on headers, marking the first time that has happened in an MLS match in 10 years.

Five different Revolution players tallied goals in the last match, with defender Brayan Ceballos recording just the third multi-goal game by a defender in club history. Soon after the brace, the Colombian center back and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Both Ceballos and winger Luca Langoni earned spots on the MLS Team of the Matchday for their performances. Langoni matched the Revolution single-half record with a career-high three assists in the opening 45 minutes. The Argentine's performance marked the first three-assist game by a Revolution player since 2022.

Israel international Dor Turgeman registered his second goal-and-assist performance in MLS, tallying the game-winning goal. Turgeman became the fourth Revolution player to score in each of his first three home appearances for the club, and the first to do so since Taylor Twellman in 2002. For his young MLS career, which spans just six matches and less than 500 minutes played, Turgeman already owns four goals and two assists. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf and winger Griffin Yow also opened their scoring accounts for the season with second-half strikes, the latter tallying his first goal for the club.

New England also welcomed back forward/winger Diego Fagundez, who recorded an assist in his first minute of action after returning to his original club. Fagundez (262) surpassed Shalrie Joseph for the second-most regular season games played in club annals. By setting up fellow Homegrown player Peyton Miller's goal, Fagundez reached 80 assists for his MLS career. He now sits one goal shy of becoming the fourth MLS player with 80 goals and 80 assists, joining an exclusive list of MLS legends: Landon Donovan, Jaime Moreno, and Diego Valeri.

Revolution captain Carles Gil remains one assist away from 100 helpers for the club in all competitions, and one goal away from becoming the second Revolution player to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season action. With an assist this weekend, Gil would also surpass Sacha Kljestan for the fifth-most road assists in MLS history.

St. Louis CITY SC is still searching for its first win under first-year Head Coach Yoann Damet. In four matches this season, St. Louis has netted just one goal, with midfielder Marcel Hartel tallying in their season-opening draw. The Western Conference regular season champions in 2023, St. Louis enters Saturday's fixture in the midst of a 300-minute scoring drought and a three-game losing streak.

(1-2-0; 3 pts.)

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #4

New England Revolution at St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday, March 21, 2026

8:30 p.m. ET

Energizer Park (St. Louis, Mo.)

(0-3-1; 1 pt.)

WATCH

Apple TV

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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