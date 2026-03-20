Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (2-2-0, 6 points, 7th West) will stay on the road for their next matchup against Sporting Kansas City (1-2-1, 4 points, 12th West) on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff at Sporting Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Heading into Saturday night, Colorado is looking to bounce back from their most recent contest last weekend. Inversely, on the other end of the matchup is a Sporting Kansas City side that will attempt to build momentum off their first win of the season.

Last Saturday, Colorado took a trip out east to face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. In the contest, the Rapids held control for most of the match, but it was the host side that managed to claim all three points by the final whistle. Highlighting the match for Colorado was Darren Yapi, who notched his second goal of the season off a feed from Rafael Navarro. That would be the only scoring for the match, with the Rapids falling 3-1 on the road.

Navarro will be a player to keep an eye on, with the Designated Player soaring up the club record charts for goals. With his two so far this season, Navarro is just one goal away from tying Chris Henderson and Cole Bassett for the sixth most in club history with 31.

Kansas City will try their best to mimic their most recent performance, a 2-1 win on the road against the LA Galaxy. Logging the goals for SKC were midfielder Lasse Johnsen and recently acquired forward Dejan Joveljić, who has been a force since joining the club this past offseason. In his four appearances this season, Joveljić has logged three goals and one assist, proving to be a real threat within the SKC attack.

With the international break coming up, this will be Colorado's last match before their April 4 contest against Toronto FC on the road. Playing through the break will be multiple Rapids players, including 18-year-old-defender Lucas Herrington, who just received his first international call up to the Australian Senior Men's National Team. Also receiving international call ups were Darren Yapi and Noah Cobb to the U.S. U-21 group, and Bryce Jamison who was called into the U.S. U-20 squad.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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