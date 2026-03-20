Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (2-2-0, 6 points, 7th West) will stay on the road for their next matchup against Sporting Kansas City (1-2-1, 4 points, 12th West) on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff at Sporting Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
Heading into Saturday night, Colorado is looking to bounce back from their most recent contest last weekend. Inversely, on the other end of the matchup is a Sporting Kansas City side that will attempt to build momentum off their first win of the season.
Last Saturday, Colorado took a trip out east to face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. In the contest, the Rapids held control for most of the match, but it was the host side that managed to claim all three points by the final whistle. Highlighting the match for Colorado was Darren Yapi, who notched his second goal of the season off a feed from Rafael Navarro. That would be the only scoring for the match, with the Rapids falling 3-1 on the road.
Navarro will be a player to keep an eye on, with the Designated Player soaring up the club record charts for goals. With his two so far this season, Navarro is just one goal away from tying Chris Henderson and Cole Bassett for the sixth most in club history with 31.
Kansas City will try their best to mimic their most recent performance, a 2-1 win on the road against the LA Galaxy. Logging the goals for SKC were midfielder Lasse Johnsen and recently acquired forward Dejan Joveljić, who has been a force since joining the club this past offseason. In his four appearances this season, Joveljić has logged three goals and one assist, proving to be a real threat within the SKC attack.
With the international break coming up, this will be Colorado's last match before their April 4 contest against Toronto FC on the road. Playing through the break will be multiple Rapids players, including 18-year-old-defender Lucas Herrington, who just received his first international call up to the Australian Senior Men's National Team. Also receiving international call ups were Darren Yapi and Noah Cobb to the U.S. U-21 group, and Bryce Jamison who was called into the U.S. U-20 squad.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026 - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey Earn U.S. Youth National Team Call-Ups for International Friendlies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty - Chicago Fire FC
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Loan Defender Ascel Essengue to Loudoun United FC Through 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Defender Sam Vines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Rookie Defender Agustin Resch to First Team Contract - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC - New England Revolution
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to U.S. U21 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Get Overwhelmed in Hostile Environment, Fall in the Final Moments to End Concacaf Champions Cup Run - FC Cincinnati
- Dejan Joveljic to Join Serbian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Tigres UANL Ousts FC Cincinnati fromConcacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
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Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC
- Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams
- Colorado Rapids Defender Lucas Herrington Called up to Australia Men's National Team
- Yapi, Navarro Add to 2026 Contributions in Road Result with NYCFC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Jabari de Coteau on Short-Term Agreement for Match against NYCFC