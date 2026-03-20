Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC take their first road trip of the season this week, traveling north to face in-state rivals FC Dallas in a Texas Derby matchup on Saturday, March 21, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium.

The match will mark the 57th Texas Derby in all competitions between the two fierce and long-time rivals, and fans can watch the match via MLS on Apple TV.

The Dynamo are coming off a thrilling, last-minute 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Shell Energy Stadium last weekend behind three second half goals. The match winner came from attacker Mateusz Bogusz, as his first goal in orange came in the 15th minute of second half stoppage time, marking the second-latest goal in MLS history. Defender Felipe Andrade made his 2026 season debut in style by also netting his first goal of the season in the 77th minute, while attacker Guilherme netted his third goal of the season in the 62nd minute. Additionally, midfielder Diadié Samassékou made his first Dynamo start, while forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his official return to the pitch as a substitute after returning to the Dynamo via trade last week. Notably, Bogusz and Guilherme's performances earned them MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 4.

Forward Lawrence Ennali is tied for second in MLS in one-on-ones with five, winning four for an 80 percent success rate. He also leads the league so far with a top speed of 35.96 kilometers per hour. Additionally, Guilherme is tied for third in the league in goals (3), while midfielder Jack McGlynn is tied for second in assists (3).

In terms of lineup notes for Saturday, forward Nick Markanich will serve the first of a two-match suspension following a red card foul on Portland's goalkeeper during a match on March 14. However, midfielder Agustín Bouzat and defender Antônio Carlos will be available on Saturday after serving their respective suspensions for red cards they received versus LAFC.

Dallas will host Saturday's match with just one victory in their first four matches of the season. They opened the campaign with a 3-2 home win over Toronto FC, before drawing at home versus Nashville SC, falling 1-0 on the road against LAFC and, most recently, drawing 3-3 at home to San Diego FC, where Peter Musa scored a hat trick to secure the point for Dallas. The team currently sits ninth in the Western Conference with five points and a 1-1-2 (WLD) record.

Dallas currently holds a slight 16-14-20 (WLD) record advantage over Houston in the all-time series in regular season play. However, Dynamo President of Soccer, and then goalkeeper, Pat Onstad still holds several regular season individual series records over Dallas, including seven victories, four clean sheets and 38 saves. FC Dallas does not hold an individual regular season series record other than losses and goals allowed.

The most recent meeting against FC Dallas in regular season action came in May last season, when the Dynamo earned a 2-0 shutout road victory behind goals from McGlynn and former Dynamo player Griffin Dorsey. McGlynn's strike was awarded

Goal of the Matchday that week. Notably, Houston won the 2025 Copa Tejas, finishing first ahead of Dallas and Austin FC with three points to claim El Capitán.

Houston also faced Dallas in this year's preseason, defeating them 2-1 in a Torneo de Tejas match. The Dynamo went on to win the tournament after securing a 3-2 victory over Red Bulls New York at Shell Energy Stadium during the 2026 Season Kickoff Fan Fest, behind a hat trick from Guilherme. The Dynamo finished atop the four-team table with eight points and a 2-0-1 (WLD) record, also earning points versus Eastern Conference opponent Atlanta United FC.

Houston has a former FC Dallas player on their roster in goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, who was signed by the Dynamo ahead of the 2025 season. The veteran keeper spent eight seasons with Dallas, making 75 appearances in all competitions for the club. Maurer made his Dynamo debut versus Real Salt Lake on March 15, 2025.

After next weekend's international break, the Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 4, to host Seattle Sounders FC in another Western Conference clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and tickets for all of Houston's home matches are available.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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