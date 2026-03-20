Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC continues its five-match homestand this Saturday when The Crown will take on Red Bull New York. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans should arrive early to get their hands on a limited-edition CLTFC basketball jersey at gates around the stadium.
So how can CLTFC claim three points this weekend? Let's look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see:
Defend the Fortress
Scoring in the Bank for opponents is difficult. That needs to continue. After claiming the first clean sheet of the season against Inter Miami CF, it's time to build on the momentum. 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina has already started the season in great form, leading MLS in total saves with 27 and posting a career-best 82.1% save percentage through four games.
The players lined up ahead of Khalina have also started to find their groove. Morrison, who joined First Team via Crown Legacy FC, has slotted right in the starting XI next to USMNT veteran Tim Ream. The duo has played off each other well, with Ream bringing stability and high-level defensive passing, while Morrison's athletic ability allows him to clear the air and make clutch recovery runs and tackles. On their flanks, Nathan Byrne and Harry Toffolo have found the balance between assisting the attack and locking down the defensive third, which has brought much needed stability in transition moments.
Sharpen the Attack
Charlotte's attacking line has yet to have things click together in 2026. While not a major pain-point just yet, the gaffer has acknowledged the team's need to be sharper in the final third. The squad's attacking quartet of Wilfried Zaha, Idan Toklomati, Liel Abada and Pep Biel tallied a whopping 64 G/A last year and showed flashes of their potential when firing on all cylinders against Austin FC when all four contributed to the team's three goals. With FIFA's March window right around the corner, taking some offensive momentum into the break would be a major boost.
Focus on Yourself
Each matchup presents its own unique challenge and opportunity. One match The Crown might be dueling the sport's GOAT, the next they might be playing at mile high elevation, or against a team starting multiple teenagers. Whatever the squad is facing, one of the most important things to do, according to Head Coach Dean Smith, is to focus on yourself. The Crown should come out and impose their game on the other team, not the other way around, as it isn't always necessary to make significant changes to the lineup or playstyle in order to claim a result. If Charlotte sticks to what has made them successful over the past two seasons, it won't matter who steps out on the other side of the pitch and CLTFC will walk out with three points.
MARCH 21 // CHARLOTTE FC vs. RED BULL NEW YORK
The Crown's five-match homestand rolls on as they take on the Red Bull New York on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans through the gates will score the limited-edition Sir Minty Basketball Jersey presented by Ticketmaster.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026 - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey Earn U.S. Youth National Team Call-Ups for International Friendlies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty - Chicago Fire FC
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Loan Defender Ascel Essengue to Loudoun United FC Through 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Defender Sam Vines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Rookie Defender Agustin Resch to First Team Contract - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC - New England Revolution
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to U.S. U21 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Get Overwhelmed in Hostile Environment, Fall in the Final Moments to End Concacaf Champions Cup Run - FC Cincinnati
- Dejan Joveljic to Join Serbian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Tigres UANL Ousts FC Cincinnati fromConcacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
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- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York
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