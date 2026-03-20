Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC continues its five-match homestand this Saturday when The Crown will take on Red Bull New York. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans should arrive early to get their hands on a limited-edition CLTFC basketball jersey at gates around the stadium.

So how can CLTFC claim three points this weekend? Let's look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see:

Defend the Fortress

Scoring in the Bank for opponents is difficult. That needs to continue. After claiming the first clean sheet of the season against Inter Miami CF, it's time to build on the momentum. 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina has already started the season in great form, leading MLS in total saves with 27 and posting a career-best 82.1% save percentage through four games.

The players lined up ahead of Khalina have also started to find their groove. Morrison, who joined First Team via Crown Legacy FC, has slotted right in the starting XI next to USMNT veteran Tim Ream. The duo has played off each other well, with Ream bringing stability and high-level defensive passing, while Morrison's athletic ability allows him to clear the air and make clutch recovery runs and tackles. On their flanks, Nathan Byrne and Harry Toffolo have found the balance between assisting the attack and locking down the defensive third, which has brought much needed stability in transition moments.

Sharpen the Attack

Charlotte's attacking line has yet to have things click together in 2026. While not a major pain-point just yet, the gaffer has acknowledged the team's need to be sharper in the final third. The squad's attacking quartet of Wilfried Zaha, Idan Toklomati, Liel Abada and Pep Biel tallied a whopping 64 G/A last year and showed flashes of their potential when firing on all cylinders against Austin FC when all four contributed to the team's three goals. With FIFA's March window right around the corner, taking some offensive momentum into the break would be a major boost.

Focus on Yourself

Each matchup presents its own unique challenge and opportunity. One match The Crown might be dueling the sport's GOAT, the next they might be playing at mile high elevation, or against a team starting multiple teenagers. Whatever the squad is facing, one of the most important things to do, according to Head Coach Dean Smith, is to focus on yourself. The Crown should come out and impose their game on the other team, not the other way around, as it isn't always necessary to make significant changes to the lineup or playstyle in order to claim a result. If Charlotte sticks to what has made them successful over the past two seasons, it won't matter who steps out on the other side of the pitch and CLTFC will walk out with three points.

MARCH 21 // CHARLOTTE FC vs. RED BULL NEW YORK

The Crown's five-match homestand rolls on as they take on the Red Bull New York on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans through the gates will score the limited-edition Sir Minty Basketball Jersey presented by Ticketmaster.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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