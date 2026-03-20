Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Eleven Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams during the upcoming March FIFA international window. The players will take part in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, and international friendlies.
Here's a look at the players and their upcoming matches:
Leo Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina
Inter Miami captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have been called up as Argentina prepares for its final tune-up ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
La Albiceleste will face Mauritania on Friday, Mar. 27 at 6:15 p.m. ET at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.
Germán Berterame - Mexico
Forward Germán Berterame has earned his first call-up since joining Inter Miami and will represent Mexico in two preparation matches ahead of the World Cup.
El Tri will face Portugal on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca, before taking on Belgium on Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Dayne St. Clair - Canada
Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has also received his first call-up since joining the Club.
Canada will face Iceland on Saturday, Mar. 28 at 1 p.m. ET, and Tunisia on Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with both matches set to be played at BMO Field in Toronto.
Telasco Segovia - Venezuela
Midfielder Telasco Segovia has been called up for Venezuela's international friendlies this window.
Venezuela will face Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, Mar. 27 at 5 a.m. ET, before taking on Uzbekistan on Monday, Mar. 30 at 8 a.m. ET. Both matches will be played at Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Uzbekistan.
Ian Fray - Jamaica
Homegrown defender Ian Fray will represent Jamaica during their World Cup qualifying campaign.
The Reggae Boys will face New Caledonia on Thursday, Mar. 26 at 11 p.m. ET at Estadio AKRON in Guadalajara. If Jamaica advances, they will face DR Congo on Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 5 p.m. ET for a spot in the FIFA World Cup.
Israel Boatwright - Dominican Republic
Israel Boatwright has been called up to represent the Dominican Republic in a pair of international friendlies.
They will face El Salvador on Thursday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET and Cuba on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 6 p.m. ET, with both matches taking place at Estadio Cibao FC in Santiago.
Noah Allen - Greece U-21
Academy product and homegrown defender Noah Allen earns his fourth consecutive call-up to Greece's U-21 squad as they continue their UEFA European U-21 Championship qualifying campaign.
Greece will host Malta on Friday, Mar. 27 at 12 p.m. ET in Levadia, before facing Germany on Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 12 p.m. ET in Athens.
Santiago Morales and Daniel Pinter - United States U-19
Academy products Santiago Morales and Daniel Pinter will join the U.S. U-19 national team for a training camp in Alicante, Spain.
The U.S. will face Wales on Saturday, Mar. 28 at 6 a.m. ET, followed by a match against Elche B on Monday, Mar. 30 at 7 a.m. ET, as preparations continue for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship.
Alexander Shaw - United States U-18
Recently signed Academy product Alexander Shaw has received his first-ever national team call-up.
The midfielder will represent the United States at the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa in Portugal. During the tournament, the USA will face Iceland on March 26 at 7 a.m. ET, take on Morocco on March 28 at 2 p.m. ET and close out against hosts Portugal on March 31 9 a.m. ET.
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