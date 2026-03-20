Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Defender Sam Vines

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent and U.S. Men's National Team defender Sam Vines through 2027, the Club announced today.

The 26-year-old joins the Dynamo following two stints with the Colorado Rapids (2018-21 and 2024-26), where he totaled 116 appearances for the club, and a three-year tenure with Royal Antwerp FC in Belgium (2021-23), where he made 58 appearances in all competitions. Vines also spent a loan spell with USL Championship side Charlotte Independence in 2018.

"Sam is a fullback who brings versatility, quality on the ball and valuable experience at the MLS, European and international levels," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "His technical ability and understanding of the game fit well with the way we want to play. We are excited to welcome Sam and his wife to Houston and look forward to his contributions this season."

Vines rose through the ranks of the Colorado Rapids Academy, joining at the age of 13 before signing a Homegrown contract in February 2018 at the age of 18. The defender made his professional debut on Oct. 21, 2018, and recorded three goals and seven assists in 116 appearances across all competitions for Colorado. Notably, Vines was named to the MLS 22 Under 22 for two consecutive seasons in 2019 and 2020 and played a key role in helping Colorado reach the postseason in 2020 and 2024, where he made three postseason appearances. In 2018, Vines recorded 30 appearances on loan with USL Championship side Charlotte Independence, while registering five assists.

Prior to rejoining the Rapids in 2024, the Colorado Springs native spent three seasons with Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League, where he played a key role in helping the team complete a treble in 2023 by winning the Belgian Pro League, Belgian Cup and Belgian Super Cup. He also featured in various European competitions with the club, including the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League Qualifiers and Europa League Qualifiers. Vines totaled 58 appearances for The Reds, while scoring two goals and registering two assists in all competitions.

On the international stage, Vines has nine caps with the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), including a call up to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament, where he scored his first international goal in a 1-0 victory over Haiti to open group play. He featured in all five matches as the USMNT won the tournament for the seventh time. Vines earned his first U.S. call up in January 2020 and later became the first Rapids Academy product to start a match for the U.S. in a 1-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed free agent defender Sam Vines through 2027.

SAM VINES BIO:

NAME: Sam Vines

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: May 31, 1999 (26)

BIRTHPLACE: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 10 in.

WEIGHT: 150 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Colorado Rapids

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA







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