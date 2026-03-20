Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila has been selected to the U.S. U18 Men's National Team roster ahead of the March FIFA International Window. Chirila and the U18s will travel to Lisbon, Portugal to take part in a camp which includes participation the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa.
The U18s will face Iceland (March 26, 7 a.m. ET), Morocco (March 28, 2 p.m. ET) and Portugal (March 31, 9 a.m. ET) in the upcoming tournament. Chirila is one of 20 players named to the roster ahead of the competition, which includes 13 players that represented the U.S. at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.
The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.
Chirila earns his second youth national team call up of the year. Chirila was part of the 48 player January camp, which saw the U18s, U19s and U20 train together in Mesa, Arizona at Arizona Athletic Grounds.
Since his last youth national team callup, Chirila has made his FC Cincinnati debut, starting and playing 90 minutes against O&M FC in the Round One, Leg One meeting against the Dominican side on February 18. The defender would play an additional 90 minutes against O&M in the Leg Two match at TQL Stadium on February 25.
Chirila made his MLS debut with the club last weekend against New England Revolution, where he picked up another start and played 90 minutes on March 15.
All players were born on or after Jan. 1, 2008. The full U18 roster for the March 2026 camp can be found below.
U.S. UNDER-18 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2008) - MARCH 2026 CAMP (CLUB; HOMETOWN)
GOALKEEPERS (2): William Lodmell* (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes* (Red Bull New York; Totowa, N.J.)
DEFENDERS (6): Andrei Chirila (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Christopher Cupps* (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Brandon Dayes (Louisville City; Louisville, Ky.), Ramiz Hamouda* (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Ryan Hartley (Parma/ITA; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Gio Villa* (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)
MIDFIELDERS (6): Maximo Carrizo* (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc* (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Cooper Sanchez* (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Alexander Shaw (Inter Miami; Orlando, Fla.), Jude Terry* (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.)
FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams* (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Nimfasha Berchimas* (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Jamir Johnson* (Orange County SC; Huntsville, Ala.), Peyton Presson (LASK Linz/AUT; Ocean Ridge, Fla.), Eric Preston (LA Galaxy; Richmond, Calif.), Oliver Tan (FC Famalicao/POR; Piedmont, Calif.)
For more information on the camp, please visit ussoccer.com
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