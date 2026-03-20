SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host fellow MLS charter club Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park in the club's annual Retro Night presented by Russell Stover.

Tickets for SKCvCOL are available on SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four hot dogs for only $100.

The Western Conference clash is a rematch of Kansas City's inaugural match on April 13, 1996 and the club will celebrate Retro Night by celebrating the 1994 era when the United States last hosted the FIFA World Cup. Festivities will include $1 popcorn and $1 peanuts at stadium concessions, 25% off select KC Wizards gear in the Sporting Style pop-up on the Sporting Plaza and a special photo booth for fans on the Sporting Plaza.

Kansas City and Colorado have met 92 times across all competitions -- making the Rapids the most frequent opponent in SKC history -- and Sporting's 32 regular season wins over Colorado are the team's most against any opponent.

Sporting has won three straight in the series, including a season sweep in 2025 with a 2-1 road win at Colorado on July 4 -- thanks to a career-high eight saves from John Pulskamp in net -- and a 4-2 come-from-behind victory on Aug. 30 made possible in part by a penalty save from Pulskamp, who is 3-0-1 in four career match-ups with the Rapids.

Sporting Kansas City striker Dejan Joveljic, who was named to the Serbian men's national team on Friday for a pair of upcoming international friendlies, scored in both games against Colorado last season and leads the team with three goals this year. The 26-year-old Designated Player contributed a goal and an assist in last week's 2-1 road win at the LA Galaxy as Sporting won for the first time under new head coach Raphael Wicky.

The Rapids are also led by a first-year head coach in Matt Wells, who takes over a Colorado roster that features Designated Players Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro. Aaronson was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team in 2024 and Gold Cup squad in 2025, while Navarro has led the Rapids in scoring each of the last two years with 17 goals in 2024 and 15 goals in 2025.

Colorado is coming off a 3-1 loss at New York City FC last weekend that extended the Rapids' road losing streak to six straight games dating back to last August. The visitors were without three key players in the defeat as goalkeeper Zack Steffen (shoulder), defender Reggie Cannon (ankle) and midfielder Connor Ronan (leg) were all sidelined with injuries.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch in English (Jessica Charman and Ian Joy) and Spanish (Nacho Garcia) on Apple TV while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action. In addition, local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids

2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 5

Saturday, March 21 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule

Watch: Apple TV

Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

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