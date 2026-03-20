Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Four Chicago Fire FC players have been called to represent their respective countries at different age levels during the FIFA international window in March. Leonardo Barroso was called to the Portugal U-21 Men's National Team; Viktor Radojević will join the Serbia U-21 Men's National Team; Dylan Borso was called to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team; and Christopher Cupps will join the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team.

Barroso will once again join Portugal's efforts to qualify for the 2027 UEFA U-21 Euros. The squad will travel to face Azerbaijan at 6:00 a.m. CT on Friday, March 27, at the Neftchi Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. Portugal will then return to host Scotland at 1:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31, at the Estádio José Gomes in Amadora, Portugal. Portugal currently leads Group B in qualifying with 13 points and a 4-0-1 record after five games played.

Borso was called into his second U-20 USMNT camp of 2026 by head coach Rob Valentino. The U.S. will travel to Argentina to face Argentina at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, March 27 at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires, before taking on the Club Atlético Independiente reserves at 8:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31 at the Villa Dominico Independiente Training Complex.

Cupps will also travel to Portugal, but at the direction of U-21 USMNT head coach Jeremy Hall. The team will participate in the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa in Lisbon. During the tournament, the USA will face Iceland at 6 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 26, take on Morocco at 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 28 and close out against hosts Portugal at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31.

Radojević will return to Serbia's U-21 squad for the first time since the team faced the Georgia U-21 Men's National Team on March 25, 2025. Serbia will play two matches in Antalya, Turkey, taking on the Kyrgyzstan U-21 National Team on Thursday, March 26, before facing the Japan U-21 National Team on Monday, March 30.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.