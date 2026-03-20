Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Four Chicago Fire FC players have been called to represent their respective countries at different age levels during the FIFA international window in March. Leonardo Barroso was called to the Portugal U-21 Men's National Team; Viktor Radojević will join the Serbia U-21 Men's National Team; Dylan Borso was called to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team; and Christopher Cupps will join the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team.
Barroso will once again join Portugal's efforts to qualify for the 2027 UEFA U-21 Euros. The squad will travel to face Azerbaijan at 6:00 a.m. CT on Friday, March 27, at the Neftchi Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. Portugal will then return to host Scotland at 1:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31, at the Estádio José Gomes in Amadora, Portugal. Portugal currently leads Group B in qualifying with 13 points and a 4-0-1 record after five games played.
Borso was called into his second U-20 USMNT camp of 2026 by head coach Rob Valentino. The U.S. will travel to Argentina to face Argentina at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, March 27 at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires, before taking on the Club Atlético Independiente reserves at 8:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31 at the Villa Dominico Independiente Training Complex.
Cupps will also travel to Portugal, but at the direction of U-21 USMNT head coach Jeremy Hall. The team will participate in the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa in Lisbon. During the tournament, the USA will face Iceland at 6 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 26, take on Morocco at 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 28 and close out against hosts Portugal at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31.
Radojević will return to Serbia's U-21 squad for the first time since the team faced the Georgia U-21 Men's National Team on March 25, 2025. Serbia will play two matches in Antalya, Turkey, taking on the Kyrgyzstan U-21 National Team on Thursday, March 26, before facing the Japan U-21 National Team on Monday, March 30.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026 - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey Earn U.S. Youth National Team Call-Ups for International Friendlies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty - Chicago Fire FC
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Loan Defender Ascel Essengue to Loudoun United FC Through 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Defender Sam Vines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Rookie Defender Agustin Resch to First Team Contract - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC - New England Revolution
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to U.S. U21 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Get Overwhelmed in Hostile Environment, Fall in the Final Moments to End Concacaf Champions Cup Run - FC Cincinnati
- Dejan Joveljic to Join Serbian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Tigres UANL Ousts FC Cincinnati fromConcacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to South Africa National Team Roster for March International Window
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for March International Window
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for March International Window
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update