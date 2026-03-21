LAFC Continues Two-Game Road Swing at Austin FC on Saturday Night
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Currently unbeaten to start the season, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is off to one of the best starts in club history. The Black & Gold will put its record-tying run of four straight shutouts to begin the season on the line this Saturday, March 21, against Austin FC. Kickoff from Q2 Stadium in the Texas capital is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. PT, and the match will be available to watch on Apple TV and FOX Deportes as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean). National radio coverage is available on Sirius XM channel 157 (ENG).
The Black & Gold (4-0-0 in MLS play) sits tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps atop the MLS Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings after an impressive start to the regular season that has seen the team become only the fourth squad in MLS history to begin a season with four consecutive shutouts, joining 2025 St. Louis CITY SC, the 2012 Whitecaps, and 2007 Red Bull New York. A fifth straight clean sheet would set a new mark for the league and tie the club's longest shutout streak by games, which was set in the 2024 season.
LAFC last faced Austin in the first round of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, defeating the Texas team 2-1 at home and 4-1 on the road in their Best-of-3 series. The teams have met 11 times in the regular season with LAFC holding a 5-4-2 advantage in those matches, including a 3-2-1 mark in Texas. Austin is 1-2-1 on the season with a 1-0-1 home record so far this year.
For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Austin FC
Kickoff: Saturday, March 21, at 5:45 p.m. PT
Where: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX
Watch: Apple TV, FOX Deportes, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), Sirius XM channel 157 (ENG)
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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