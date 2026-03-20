New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy wrapped up another busy weekend of MLS NEXT spring competition, as all five Academy teams were in action. The Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s hosted CF Montreal on Saturday, March 15, before taking on New England Futbol Club on Sunday at the Revolution Training Center. The Under-14s and Under-13s traveled to face Metropolitan Oval on Saturday.
The U-18s collected a draw and a loss at the Revolution Training Center last weekend. On Saturday, CF Montreal opened the scoring, but New England responded quickly as Levi Katsell (2009 - San Diego, Calif.) set up Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) for the equalizer, securing a 1-1 result. The following day, the Revolution fell, 3-1, to NEFC, with Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Falmouth, Mass.) providing the assist on Daniel Dixon's (2008 - Yardley, Pa.) 27th-minute tally.
Forward Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) scored three goals and distributed an assist across the U-16s two wins this weekend. New England opened the weekend with an explosive 5-1 win over CF Montreal. After the visitors struck first in the 11th minute, the Revolution leveled three minutes later through Kauan De Campos (2010 - East Providence, R.I.). Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) and Jesse Ebere (2010 - Saunders Lake, R.I.) each added goals, while Jean Baptiste recorded a brace and an assist. Riding that momentum into Sunday, the U-16s secured a 2-1 win over NEFC. Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) put New England ahead in the 59th minute, before Jean Baptiste converted a 75th-minute penalty to seal the result.
The U-15s earned a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on Saturday, before falling to NEFC on Sunday, 2-1. Against CF Montreal, Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) opened the scoring just two minutes into the match, netting a goal from the penalty spot. Hans Marten (2011 - Wellesley, Mass.) then fed Langston Powell (2011 - Catonsville, Md.) in the 20th minute to double the lead. Montreal pulled one back late, but New England held strong to secure the victory. On Sunday, Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) put the Revolution ahead in the 25th minute off a pass from Kai Nielsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.), but NEFC responded with two goals to claim the win.
The U-14s and U-13s traveled to Metropolitan Oval, falling 3-2 and 1-0, respectively. In the U-14s game, Met Oval found the scoresheet first before Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) leveled the match in the 20th minute with an unassisted effort. Moments later, Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) put New England in front in the 26th minute, but the hosts responded with two goals to capture the victory. Also in action, the U-13s were edged out, 1-0, with the lone goal coming from Met Oval just before halftime.
The Revolution Academy's U-18, U-16, and U-15 teams travel to New York Red Bulls on Saturday, March 21, while the U-13s and U-14s welcome New York SC to the Revolution Training Center on Saturday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.
UNDER 18s
New England Revolution U-18s vs. CF Montreal U-19s
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 1, CF Montreal 1
Scoring Summary:
MTL - 13'
NE - Grant Emerhi (Levi Katsell) 50'
Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish (Zayden Bediako 74'), Aarin Prajapati; Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Edwin Flores, Levi Katsell; Grant Emerhi (Kaleb De Oliveira 90'), Cristiano Carlos (Simon Medina-Cardoza 84'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Alex Bruner Louchnikov 74')
Substitutes Not Used: Alexander Glassman, Daniel Dixon, Reinner Fidelis
New England Revolution U-18s vs. New England Futbol Club U-19s
Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 1, NEFC 3
Scoring Summary:
NE - Daniel Dixon (Kaleb De Oliveira) 27'
NEFC - 31'
NEFC - 70'
NEFC - 89'
Revolution U-18s: Reinner Fidelis; Aarin Prajapati, Harley Kerr, Alexander Glassman, Zayden Bediako; Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Daniel Dixon, Levi Katsell; Kaleb De Oliveira, Simon Medina-Cardoza, Alex Bruner Louchnikov
Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth
UNDER 16s
New England Revolution U-16s vs. CF Montreal U-17s
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 5, CF Montreal 1
Scoring Summary:
MTL - 11'
NE - Kauan De Campos (Frankie Caruso) 14'
NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 30'
NE - Lucas Pereira (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 50'
NE - Jesse Ebere (Unassisted) 54'
NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Isaac Twumasi) 80'
Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Isaac Twumasi (Ayden Gomes 80'), Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Bayron Morales-Vega 26'); Frankie Caruso, Logan Azar, Chris Scott; Jesse Ebere (JB Hamilton IV 80'), Lucas Pereira, Matthew Jean Baptiste (Shifaq Fazl 80')
Substitutes Not Used: Evan Johnson
New England Revolution U-16s vs. New England Futbol Club U-17s
Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 2, NEFC 1
Scoring Summary:
NE - Shifaq Fazl (Logan Azar) 59'
NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 75'
NEFC - 83'
Revolution U-16s: Evan Johnson; Braeden Anderson (Hans Marten 80'), Isaac Twumasi, Kauan De Campos (Asher Cotter 71'), Bayron Morales-Vega; Ayden Gomes (Lucas Pereira 60'), Logan Azar, Chris Scott; Shifaq Fazl (Jesse Ebere 60'), JB Hamilton IV (Frankie Caruso 71'), Matthew Jean Baptiste
Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida, Vaughn Scholz
UNDER 15s
New England Revolution U-15s vs. CF Montreal U-16s
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 2, CF Montreal 1
Scoring Summary:
NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Unassisted) 2'
NE - Langston Powell (Hans Marten) 20'
MTL - 83'
Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Stefan Gorea (Jeremiah Moyano 46'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Langston Powell; Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos, Arthur Bernardino (Boston Kahoalii 75'); Rico Janairo (Musah Adamu 46'), Landon Ho Sang (Andrew Hsu 69'), Kai Nielsen (Davi Pereira 83')
Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Brown
New England Revolution U-15s vs. New England Futbol Club U-16s
Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 1, NEFC 2
Scoring Summary:
NE - Rico Janairo (Kai Nielsen) 25'
NEFC - 46'
NEFC - 47'
Revolution U-15s: Nathaniel Brown; Jeremiah Moyano, Nicolas Escobar, Dalu Nwazojie, Thierry Maurer; Boston Kahoalii (Davi Pereira 70'), Kai Nielsen (Andrew Hsu 56'), Brennan McWeeny; Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 56'), Shayne Dos Santos (Musah Adamu 56'), Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 80')
Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Stefan Gorea
UNDER 14s
New England Revolution U-14s vs. Metropolitan Oval U-14s
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Met Oval Field
New England Revolution 2, Met Oval 3
Scoring Summary:
MET - 12'
NE - Marlon Quijada (Unassisted) 20'
NE - Jayden Lefter (Unassisted) 26'
MET - 60'
MET - 80'
Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado, Julian Gomez; Luca Cicione, Samuel Chao, Marlon Quijada; Ayden Gomes, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter
Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Gavin Rybak, Asher Cotter, James O'Connor, Isaiah Adeseko, Lucas Williams
UNDER 13s
New England Revolution U-13s vs. Metropolitan Oval U-13s
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Met Oval Field
New England Revolution 0, Met Oval 1
Scoring Summary:
MET - 40'
Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; James O'Connor, Austin Martin, Lucas Williams; Amare Laurent, Mikey Miller, Takefusa Maeda
Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Kento Chamovitz, Bryson Villota, Kauan Nascimento, Oliver Conlon, Isaiah Adeseko
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026
- SDFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Kids Night on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026 - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Colorado on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Called Up: 11 Inter Miami CF Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC - March 21, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face FC Dallas in Texas Derby Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Niko Tsakiris, Edwyn Mendoza, Kaedren Spivey Earn U.S. Youth National Team Call-Ups for International Friendlies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Climb the Ladder: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Red Bull New York - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Continue Road Campaign with Matchup at Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Travels Sunday for Critical Early-Season Conference Clash at San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team - New England Revolution
- Four Chicago Fire FC Players Called to National Team Duty - Chicago Fire FC
- Andrei Chirila Named to U.S. U18 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Loan Defender Ascel Essengue to Loudoun United FC Through 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign U.S. National Team Defender Sam Vines - Houston Dynamo FC
- Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Rookie Defender Agustin Resch to First Team Contract - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC and Fox 11 Team up for Expanded Local Coverage in 2026 - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Alexander Shaw as Homegrown Player - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC - New England Revolution
- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela Named to U.S. U21 Men's National Team Roster - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Get Overwhelmed in Hostile Environment, Fall in the Final Moments to End Concacaf Champions Cup Run - FC Cincinnati
- Dejan Joveljic to Join Serbian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Tigres UANL Ousts FC Cincinnati fromConcacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team
- Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team
- Revolution Back on the Road to Face St. Louis CITY SC
- Revolution M Brooklyn Raines & D Ethan Kohler Called up to United States Under-21 Men's National Team