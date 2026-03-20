New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 20, 2026

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy wrapped up another busy weekend of MLS NEXT spring competition, as all five Academy teams were in action. The Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s hosted CF Montreal on Saturday, March 15, before taking on New England Futbol Club on Sunday at the Revolution Training Center. The Under-14s and Under-13s traveled to face Metropolitan Oval on Saturday.

The U-18s collected a draw and a loss at the Revolution Training Center last weekend. On Saturday, CF Montreal opened the scoring, but New England responded quickly as Levi Katsell (2009 - San Diego, Calif.) set up Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) for the equalizer, securing a 1-1 result. The following day, the Revolution fell, 3-1, to NEFC, with Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Falmouth, Mass.) providing the assist on Daniel Dixon's (2008 - Yardley, Pa.) 27th-minute tally.

Forward Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) scored three goals and distributed an assist across the U-16s two wins this weekend. New England opened the weekend with an explosive 5-1 win over CF Montreal. After the visitors struck first in the 11th minute, the Revolution leveled three minutes later through Kauan De Campos (2010 - East Providence, R.I.). Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) and Jesse Ebere (2010 - Saunders Lake, R.I.) each added goals, while Jean Baptiste recorded a brace and an assist. Riding that momentum into Sunday, the U-16s secured a 2-1 win over NEFC. Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) put New England ahead in the 59th minute, before Jean Baptiste converted a 75th-minute penalty to seal the result.

The U-15s earned a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on Saturday, before falling to NEFC on Sunday, 2-1. Against CF Montreal, Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) opened the scoring just two minutes into the match, netting a goal from the penalty spot. Hans Marten (2011 - Wellesley, Mass.) then fed Langston Powell (2011 - Catonsville, Md.) in the 20th minute to double the lead. Montreal pulled one back late, but New England held strong to secure the victory. On Sunday, Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) put the Revolution ahead in the 25th minute off a pass from Kai Nielsen (2011 - Concord, Mass.), but NEFC responded with two goals to claim the win.

The U-14s and U-13s traveled to Metropolitan Oval, falling 3-2 and 1-0, respectively. In the U-14s game, Met Oval found the scoresheet first before Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) leveled the match in the 20th minute with an unassisted effort. Moments later, Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) put New England in front in the 26th minute, but the hosts responded with two goals to capture the victory. Also in action, the U-13s were edged out, 1-0, with the lone goal coming from Met Oval just before halftime.

The Revolution Academy's U-18, U-16, and U-15 teams travel to New York Red Bulls on Saturday, March 21, while the U-13s and U-14s welcome New York SC to the Revolution Training Center on Saturday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. CF Montreal U-19s

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, CF Montreal 1

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 13'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Levi Katsell) 50'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish (Zayden Bediako 74'), Aarin Prajapati; Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Edwin Flores, Levi Katsell; Grant Emerhi (Kaleb De Oliveira 90'), Cristiano Carlos (Simon Medina-Cardoza 84'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Alex Bruner Louchnikov 74')

Substitutes Not Used: Alexander Glassman, Daniel Dixon, Reinner Fidelis

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New England Futbol Club U-19s

Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, NEFC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Daniel Dixon (Kaleb De Oliveira) 27'

NEFC - 31'

NEFC - 70'

NEFC - 89'

Revolution U-18s: Reinner Fidelis; Aarin Prajapati, Harley Kerr, Alexander Glassman, Zayden Bediako; Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Daniel Dixon, Levi Katsell; Kaleb De Oliveira, Simon Medina-Cardoza, Alex Bruner Louchnikov

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. CF Montreal U-17s

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 5, CF Montreal 1

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 11'

NE - Kauan De Campos (Frankie Caruso) 14'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 30'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Matthew Jean Baptiste) 50'

NE - Jesse Ebere (Unassisted) 54'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Isaac Twumasi) 80'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida; Braeden Anderson, Isaac Twumasi (Ayden Gomes 80'), Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz (Bayron Morales-Vega 26'); Frankie Caruso, Logan Azar, Chris Scott; Jesse Ebere (JB Hamilton IV 80'), Lucas Pereira, Matthew Jean Baptiste (Shifaq Fazl 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Johnson

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New England Futbol Club U-17s

Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, NEFC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Logan Azar) 59'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Unassisted) 75'

NEFC - 83'

Revolution U-16s: Evan Johnson; Braeden Anderson (Hans Marten 80'), Isaac Twumasi, Kauan De Campos (Asher Cotter 71'), Bayron Morales-Vega; Ayden Gomes (Lucas Pereira 60'), Logan Azar, Chris Scott; Shifaq Fazl (Jesse Ebere 60'), JB Hamilton IV (Frankie Caruso 71'), Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida, Vaughn Scholz

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. CF Montreal U-16s

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, CF Montreal 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Unassisted) 2'

NE - Langston Powell (Hans Marten) 20'

MTL - 83'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Stefan Gorea (Jeremiah Moyano 46'), Asher Bremser, Dalu Nwazojie, Langston Powell; Hans Marten, Shayne Dos Santos, Arthur Bernardino (Boston Kahoalii 75'); Rico Janairo (Musah Adamu 46'), Landon Ho Sang (Andrew Hsu 69'), Kai Nielsen (Davi Pereira 83')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Brown

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New England Futbol Club U-16s

Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, NEFC 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Rico Janairo (Kai Nielsen) 25'

NEFC - 46'

NEFC - 47'

Revolution U-15s: Nathaniel Brown; Jeremiah Moyano, Nicolas Escobar, Dalu Nwazojie, Thierry Maurer; Boston Kahoalii (Davi Pereira 70'), Kai Nielsen (Andrew Hsu 56'), Brennan McWeeny; Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 56'), Shayne Dos Santos (Musah Adamu 56'), Elijah Obayagbona (Arthur Bernardino 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Stefan Gorea

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Metropolitan Oval U-14s

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Met Oval Field

New England Revolution 2, Met Oval 3

Scoring Summary:

MET - 12'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Unassisted) 20'

NE - Jayden Lefter (Unassisted) 26'

MET - 60'

MET - 80'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado, Julian Gomez; Luca Cicione, Samuel Chao, Marlon Quijada; Ayden Gomes, Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter

Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Gavin Rybak, Asher Cotter, James O'Connor, Isaiah Adeseko, Lucas Williams

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Metropolitan Oval U-13s

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - Met Oval Field

New England Revolution 0, Met Oval 1

Scoring Summary:

MET - 40'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Ben Robinson; James O'Connor, Austin Martin, Lucas Williams; Amare Laurent, Mikey Miller, Takefusa Maeda

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Kento Chamovitz, Bryson Villota, Kauan Nascimento, Oliver Conlon, Isaiah Adeseko







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