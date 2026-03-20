Three Rapids Players Selected to United States Youth National Teams

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids players Darren Yapi, Noah Cobb, and Bryce Jamison have each been called up to represent various age groups for the United States Youth National Team. Yapi and Cobb have been called in to represent the nation's U-21 side, with Jamison being selected for the U-20 group.

Yapi and Cobb will join Head Coach Russell Payne's side in Cheonan, South Korea, for their international training camp and two scheduled friendlies from March 23 to April 1. Both matchups will be against South Korea, with one on March 28 and the other on March 31.

Jamison will join the U-19 group under Head Coach Rob Valentino in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from March 23 - April 1. The group will participate in their international training camp in addition to playing two international friendlies. On March 28 the group will match up against Argentina's 2007 group followed up by a match against Club Atlético Independiente's reserve team on March 31.

Yapi, 21, is receiving his second international call up in the past four months, having participated in the U-21 group's training camp back in November of 2025. The forward has had extensive youth international experience in his young career, featuring at just about every age group within the United States youth system. A highlight of Yapi's international career was back in 2023 when he was named to the roster for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Cobb, 20, also received his most recent call up alongside Yapi for the U-21 training camp in November. The defender has consistently featured at the youth level for the United States, which includes an appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup this past summer alongside fellow Rapids teammate Adam Beaudry. Additionally, he appeared in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where he appeared in all six matches, starting in five, and helped the side advance to the Final against Mexico.

Jamison, 20, will join the U-20 group for the first time in his international career. The forward's last international call came back in May of 2025, when he was chosen to represent the U.S. U-19 group for a set of international friendlies in Spain. Prior to that, Jamison made his U.S. Youth National Team debut in 2023 and represented his country at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later that year, appearing in all four of the team's matches, including a Round of 16 clash against Germany.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.