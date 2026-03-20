Revolution Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira Called up to United States U-18 National Team
Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Cristiano Oliveira has earned his first call-up to the U.S. Under-18 National Team. Oliveira is one of 20 players selected by coach Jeremy Hall for upcoming the Lisbon International Tournament, with matches against Iceland U-18 (March 26), Morocco U-18 (March 28), and Portugal U-18 (March 31).
Oliveira, 17, makes his first U.S. U-18 Men's National Team roster after previously representing the United States at the U-15, U-16, and U-17 levels. The Somerville, Mass. native earned three caps for the U.S. U-17 side during the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Championship. In his lone start, Oliveira tallied his first international goal as part of a 7-0 victory over St. Kitts & Nevis. Oliveira also participated in various training camps with the U-15 and U-16 squads.
Awaiting his MLS debut, Oliveira has seen consistent action with Revolution II this season, starting all three MLS NEXT Pro matches and recording one assist. Over three seasons with Revs II, Oliveira has started 31 of his 37 appearances, collecting five goals and three assists. The midfielder made his first team debut last season in U.S. Open Cup action, tallying the game-winning goal off the bench at Rhode Island FC in his first senior action.
The Revolution hit the road on Saturday, March 21 to face St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs live on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
United States U-18
2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa
March 26 vs. Iceland U-18
7:00 a.m. ET
March 28 vs. Morocco U-18
2:00 p.m. ET
March 31 vs. Portugal U-18
9:00 a.m. ET
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