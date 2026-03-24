Global Soccer Icon And World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann to Join Orlando City SC

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC announced today it has signed global soccer icon and 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann from Atlético de Madrid of Spain's LaLiga. The French attacker has signed a contract with the Club beginning July 2026 and extending through the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2028-29. Griezmann will join the Lions as a Designated Player when Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window opens in July, pending medical clearance and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 visa.

"Bringing Antoine to Orlando is a landmark moment not only for our club, but for our city, our supporters and for Major League Soccer," said Mark Wilf, Orlando City SC Owner & Chairman. "He is one of the most gifted, accomplished and influential players of his generation, and his decision to choose Orlando City reflects the mission and culture of our club. Our focus is on consistently building a championship-caliber roster every year, and adding a world-class player like Antoine reinforces that commitment and our belief in what the Club can achieve."

"Antoine is a complete footballer-creative, intelligent, clinical-and he is a proven winner on the biggest stages of the game," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager & Sporting Director. "Beyond his talent, he brings leadership, a relentless drive and a championship mentality that will elevate everyone around him. This is a statement signing for our club and ownership group, and we are thrilled to welcome Antoine and his family to Orlando."

Griezmann, 35, will join Orlando City following a decorated career that has seen him record 298 goals and 132 assists across 792 professional appearances with Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad. The Frenchman's club titles include the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League, the 2018 UEFA Super Cup and the 2014 Supercopa de España with Atlético de Madrid; the 2020-21 Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona; and the 2009-10 LaLiga 2 title with Real Sociedad. Griezmann has enjoyed a prolific spell with Atlético de Madrid, in particular, where he ranks as the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals across all competitions. This season, Griezmann has logged 13 goals and four assists across all competitions.

At the international level, Griezmann was a central figure for the French national team, helping lead Les Blues to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and a runner-up finish in the 2022 edition, as well as the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League title. He announced his retirement from international play in 2024, concluding his France career with 44 goals-the fourth-most in French national team history-along with 38 assists across 137 caps.

"I am very excited to begin this next chapter of my career with Orlando City," said Griezmann. "From my first conversations with the Club, I could feel a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, and that really spoke to me. I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things."

Griezmann has also earned numerous individual honors throughout his career, including being named LaLiga's Player of the Year (2015-16 season), winning the  Onze  d'Or (2014-15 season) and the Onze de Bronze (2016-17 season) and placing third in the Ballon d'Or voting in both 2016 and 2018. He has been selected to the LaLiga Team of the Season four times-three of them in the past four seasons-and has earned LaLiga Player of the Month honors on eight occasions. His continental accolades include two selections to the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season (2015-16 and 2016-17), inclusion in the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season (2017-18 season) and recognition as the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season (2017-18 season).

With France, Griezmann earned the Bronze Ball and Silver Boot awards at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, along with Man of the Match honors in the final. He also finished as the top assist provider in each of the last two World Cups. The Mâcon, France, native was named Player of the Tournament at the 2016 UEFA European Championship, where he also captured the Golden Boot and was named to the Team of the Tournament. Additional distinctions include selection to the UEFA Team of the Year in 2016 and the IFFHS Men's World Team in 2018, being named French Player of the Year in 2016 and winning the UNFP Best French Player Playing Abroad award in both 2016 and 2024.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC acquires forward Antoine Griezmann as a Designated Player from Atlético de Madrid of Spain's LaLiga on a contract from July 2026 through 2027-28, with an option for 2028-29, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa.

Antoine Griezmann (AHN-twahn GREEZ-mahn)

Number: 7

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Born: March 21, 1991, in Mâcon, France

Hometown: Mâcon, France

Citizenship: FRA







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