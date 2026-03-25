LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Named to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Best XI

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Concacaf and the LA Galaxy announced today that forward Gabriel Pec has been named to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Best XI for his performances against Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA. The Brazilian winger scored a competition-leading five goals over two legs to lead LA into the Quarterfinal round of the cup among eight remaining teams.

Pec kicked the Round of 16 off with a bang, scoring the first hat trick of his professional career to give the Galaxy a clear advantage headed into the second leg. His round-winning goal in just the 6th minute of the match was a curling, left-footed effort from the right side of the box and was followed up with a goal in the 89th minute, a powerful shot off the bottom of the crossbar to double the lead. Then in the final moments of stoppage time, Pec buried his third of the night to tie the bow on his 90-minute takeover.

The Galaxy then traveled to Kingston, Jamaica for leg number two and Pec brought the energy once again, this time recording a brace to officially account for five of the club's six goals in the series. Pec curled his first goal of leg two into the bottom left corner just beyond the hour mark before adding his second in the 87th minute, placing himself in perfect position to pounce on a rebound. Now with Deportivo Toluca FC up next, the Petrópolis, Brazil native will look to build on his impressive Round of 16 showing.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI (Round of 16)

F: Ozziel Herrera (Tigres) Gabriel Pec (LA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

M: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Jesús Angulo (Toluca), Helinho (Toluca)

D: Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Israel Reyes (Club América)

GK: Brian Schwake (NSH)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

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