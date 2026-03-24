Inter Miami CF Academy U-12s Set for Global Stage at LALIGA FC FUTURES Mundial U-12

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Academy's U-12 team is set to travel to Brunete, Madrid, Spain to compete in the inaugural global edition of the LALIGA FC FUTURES Mundial U-12. The landmark tournament, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will bring together 20 elite clubs from five continents, offering a truly international platform for emerging talent.

Participation in this prestigious competition represents a significant milestone for Inter Miami CF's Academy, providing young players with the opportunity to test themselves against some of the top youth sides in world football. The team will compete in four group stage matches, aiming to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

Fans can follow all the action live through LALIGA's international channel, the official LALIGA+ OTT platform, as well as across LALIGA's YouTube, Facebook, X, Twitch, and TikTok accounts.

Inter Miami CF U-12 Group Stage Matches

Wednesday, March 25 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. CA River Plate (Argentina)

Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET vs. SE Palmeiras (Brazil)

Thursday, March 26 at 11 a.m. ET vs. CA Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Friday, March 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET vs. CR Flamengo (Brazil)

Our Academy's U-12s will compete in Group A. The top two teams from each group will move on to the quarterfinals, scheduled for the morning of Saturday, March 28, followed by the semifinals that same evening. The tournament final is set to be played on Sunday, March 29.

This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.