San Diego FC Launches "18 Days of Community" Campaign Ahead of April 11 Community Night Presented by California Bank & Trust

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced its 2026 Community Night, presented by California Bank & Trust, set for Saturday, April 11 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT as the Club celebrates the people and organizations that make San Diego special.

Leading into the match, SDFC today launched its "18 Days of Community" campaign - a celebration of the individuals and organizations using soccer to strengthen communities across the region. The campaign will culminate on Community Night on April 11, bringing together fans, players, and local leaders for an evening dedicated to impact and giving back. A full schedule of "18 Days of Community" events and activations is available HERE.

Community Night will serve as both a celebration and a fundraising opportunity. For every ticket sold and every merchandise transaction, SDFC will donate $2, in addition to all proceeds from the silent auction. The silent auction, featuring SDFC experiences along with unique Club and player items, opens today. Funds raised will be distributed evenly among five beneficiary organizations making a meaningful impact across San Diego: San Diego Parks Foundation, Mundo Gardens, Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), Let's Go South Bay, and Esco Club de Fútbol.

Throughout the "18 Days of Community" campaign, SDFC will spotlight its five core community pillars:

Parks & Pitches

Football Growth

Community Service

Military Community Outreach

Football Entrepreneurship

These initiatives reflect the Club's commitment to expanding access to the game, revitalizing community spaces, supporting service members, and empowering local changemakers. More information on SDFC's core community pillars can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/Community.

"Community Night is about showing up for San Diego," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Through the '18 Days of Community,' we're shining a light on the people and organizations making a real impact across our region. When fans show up on April 11, they're not just supporting the Club - they're directly supporting their community."

During the 18-day campaign, SDFC will host a series of events and activations across the region, including volunteer opportunities, youth clinics, player appearances, military outreach, and more. Key moments include a community block party, the beginning of Woven Into One Planet month's community service projects, workshops for local coaches, and various engagements with San Diego schools, nonprofits, and military bases.

Through storytelling, grassroots engagement, and fan participation, the campaign aims to generate meaningful support for local partners. Fans can take part in the impact by attending Community Night, participating in the silent auction, and contributing through in-stadium and retail donation opportunities.

As part of the matchday experience on April 11, fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Captain's Pennant, symbolizing the connection between players, community leaders, and supporters. Inspired by the traditional pre-match captain's exchange, the pennant represents leadership, unity, and pride across San Diego.

Additional Community Night elements will include:

A matchday silent auction featuring unique Club and player items, available online and in-stadium

Recognition of local coaches, volunteers, service members, nonprofit leaders, and youth changemakers

Community storytelling moments and in-stadium features highlighting SDFC's impact initiatives

Tickets for Community Night are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. Every ticket purchased helps support programs that expand access to soccer, strengthen neighborhoods, and uplift communities across San Diego.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

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