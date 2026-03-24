FC Cincinnati and FC Cincinnati Foundation Release 2025 Community Impact Report

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati and FC Cincinnati Foundation today released their 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting a milestone year of giving, service, and community investment as the club celebrated its 10th anniversary. The report outlines how the club and Foundation reached tens of thousands of young people, expanded access to soccer and education, and raised critical funds to support programs across the West End and the Greater Cincinnati area.

View the full PDF of the 2025 Community Impact Report at FCCincinnati.com/Community.

In 2025, FC Cincinnati and FC Cincinnati Foundation delivered 827 hours of soccer programming, reached more than 12,600 youth through Soccer Unites, honored nearly 23,100 students through the Learning is Cool academic achievement initiative, and engaged more than 69,000 students in the Stay in the Game initiative to combat chronic absenteeism across 10 school districts.

"We take tremendous pride in being great community partners. We don't just say "All for Cincy," we mean it and we live it every day," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "This past year's report highlights the incredible impact our club and Foundation are making both on and off the pitch."

The report highlights flagship FC Cincinnati Foundation programs, including Soccer Unites, West End Pride, Learning is Cool, Stay in the Game!, FCC Futures, Kickology, the College Scholarship Program, and continued investment in Mini Pitches, expanding safe places to play soccer throughout the region.

Three signature events - Served by the Pros, Ladies Lace Up, and the inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic - supported the Foundation's fundraising efforts in 2025. Those events will all return in 2026.

"These events fuel everything we do," said Kate Solomon, Chief Youth & Community Officer and Executive Director, FC Cincinnati Foundation. "From scholarships and mini pitches to academic recognition and mentorship, the support of our fans and partners allows us to meet kids where they are to remove barriers and create opportunities."

The full 2025 Community Impact Report is available at fccincinnati.com/community, detailing programs, partnerships, and the collective impact made possible by fans, sponsors, and community partners.

Full List of FC Cincinnati Foundation Programs

- Soccer Unites presented by Proctor & Gamble

- West End Pride presented by Mercy Health

- Learning is Cool

- Stay in the Game!

- FCC Futures presented by Proctor & Gamble

- Kickology presented by University of Cincinnati

- College Scholarship Program

- Mini Pitches

- Served by the Pros presented by First Financial

- Ladies Lace Up presented by Proctor & Gamble

- Celebrity Golf Classic presented by TQL







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