Inter Miami CF Academy to Host Second Edition of the Libertad Para Jugar Program: The Opportunity to be Part of the Dream

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy proudly announces the second edition of its Libertad para Jugar program, continuing the Club's commitment to developing young talent across South Florida. The initiative offers aspiring players the opportunity to participate in open trials, with the possibility of earning a place within the Academy.

For more information and registration links for the Libertad para Jugar program, visit https://www.intermiamicf.com/academy/libertad-para-jugar.

Through this program, the Club aims to bring young players closer to the experience of being part of Inter Miami by opening the doors of its Academy to those who dream of making their mark in fútbol. Participants will have the opportunity to train in a professional environment, work alongside Academy coaches and staff, and showcase their talent, effort, and determination as they pursue a spot within the Club's youth teams.

These training sessions are completely free and open to all players who meet the age requirements, reinforcing Inter Miami CF's commitment to opening its doors to the entire community. This initiative represents a unique opportunity for every child to try out with the Club, experience its state-of-the-art facilities firsthand, and train in a professional environment inspired by the highest standards of world football. Through this program, the Club aims to bring the dream closer to more families across South Florida, promoting accessibility, inclusion, and the development of local talent.

The program will feature three sessions across April, beginning on Friday, April 10 for players in the 2011-2012 age groups. The second session will take place on Sunday, April 12 for players born in 2009-2010, with the final session scheduled for Friday, April 17 for the 2007-2008 age groups.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.