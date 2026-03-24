Inter Miami CF and adidas Announce Long-Term Partnership

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today announced a new five-year partnership with adidas, extending a relationship that has been key to the Club since its inception and reflects a shared long-term vision to advance creative expression and sports culture forward, as the Club enters a new era with the opening of its world-class home, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park. The enhanced alliance positions Inter Miami CF alongside adidas' top international club partnerships, underscoring the Club's position as a global sports powerhouse.

As part of the agreement, adidas will have a strong presence within Inter Miami CF's new world-class home, Nu Stadium. adidas will have a prominent footprint within Nu Stadium's Inter Miami CF Official Store, which is set to be a first-class retail destination for fans. The two-story shop will be the largest in Major League Soccer at over 11,000 square feet, and will feature an adidas experiential component on both levels, offering fans a dedicated shop-in-shop adidas World retail experience. Fans are invited to follow Inter Miami CF's official channels for updates on all the exciting activations happening on April 4, celebrating the grand opening of Nu Stadium's Inter Miami CF Official Store.

In addition, adidas will receive inclusion for in-district sports fields within Miami Freedom Park, inclusion on Inter Miami CF's preseason tours, social media integration, and in-stadium signage.

"This partnership at the Club level allows us to further expand our joint efforts in advancing fútbol culture and expression worldwide," said Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations, Xavier Asensi. "We are energized that adidas shares our vision and believes in Inter Miami's ambition to be among the top clubs globally. With this shared mindset, we look forward to creating memorable experiences and products for our fans everywhere."

In January 2026, adidas CEO, Bjørn Gulden, visited Nu Stadium and shared his enthusiasm for the Club's future: "I'm extremely impressed seeing the investment here and hearing the plans that Inter Miami CF has for this fantastic city. It's of course one of the anchors for growing soccer in America. I'm looking forward to the first game. We believe in the project, and I'm also sure we will extend after the five years. We are really excited about the future both for Inter Miami and of course for soccer in general in this country."

As one of Inter Miami CF's earliest partners, adidas has been a trusted ally supporting the Club's identity and vision, with the iconic Inter Miami pink adidas jersey becoming one of sports' most recognizable jerseys worldwide. Inter Miami CF's adidas kit is the top-selling kit in MLS and ranks among the best-selling globally.

This renewal follows six seasons of impactful initiatives between Inter Miami CF and adidas, including the launch of multiple top-selling jerseys and highly successful merchandise collaborations that have resonated with fans locally and globally.

This partnership reinforces Inter Miami CF's long-term strategy as the Club enters a defining chapter. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming activations and retail experiences from Inter Miami CF and adidas.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

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