Injury Update: Leo Messi
Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Leo Messi.
Inter Miami CF's captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort.
After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.
The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.
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