Messi and de Paul's Argentina Advances to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on July 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Argentina booked its place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland after extra time at Kansas City Stadium. Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi registered the assist on Argentina's opening goal, while midfielder Rodrigo De Paul started and played a key role in midfield for the reigning world champions.

The match also marked another historic night for Messi. The captain made his record-extending 32nd FIFA World Cup appearance and became the first player in tournament history to record 10 career FIFA World Cup™ assists.

Lineup Notes

The defending World Cup champions lined up with Emiliano Martínez in goal; Nahuel Molina, Crisitian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, and Nicolás Tagliafico made up the back four; Leandro Paredes, De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister started in midfield, with Enzo Fernández playing further ahead; captain Messi and Julián Álvarez led the line in attack.

Match Action

Argentina made the perfect start, taking the lead in the 10th minute. Messi delivered a pinpoint outswinging corner kick that found Mac Allister, who powered a header past the Swiss goalkeeper to open the scoring. The assist not only gave Argentina an early advantage but also saw Messi become the first player ever to reach 10 assists at the FIFA World Cup™.

The reigning champions controlled much of the remainder of the first half and carried their one-goal advantage into the break.

Switzerland found the equalizer in the 67th minute through Dan Ndoye, who finished a swift move down the left flank with a low strike into the back of the net.

The momentum shifted five minutes later when Swiss forward Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card, reducing Switzerland to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Despite their numerical advantage and sustained attacking pressure, Argentina was unable to find a winner in regulation, as Switzerland's defense held firm to force extra time.

La Albiceleste continued to press and finally found the breakthrough in the 112th minute when Álvarez restored Argentina's lead. Deep into second-half stoppage time of extra time, substitute Lautaro Martínez added a third goal to seal a 3-1 victory and secure Argentina's place in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ semifinals, marking the nation's second consecutive appearance in the tournament's final four following its championship-winning run in 2022.

Next Match

Up next, Argentina will face England in the Semifinals on Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

ARG - 59%

SWI - 41%

Shots:

ARG - 22

SWI - 11

Saves:

ARG - 4

SWI - 4

Corners:

ARG - 8

SWI - 2

Fouls:

ARG - 14

SWI - 18







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2026

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