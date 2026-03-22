Orlando City SC Falls 5-0 to Nashville SC on the Road

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Orlando City SC (1-4-0, 3 points) fell 5-0 to Nashville SC (4-0-1, 13 points) in their visit to GEODIS Park on Saturday night.

Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring early with a long-range strike just five minutes into the match. Duncan McGuire nearly equalized a few minutes later after being played through on goal, but Brian Schwake made a point-blank save to maintain the home side's advantage. Nashville would double their lead before half when Sam Surridge converted a penalty kick in the 28th minute of play after Jeisson Palacios was fouled in the box. Griffin Dorsey then struck the post near the hour mark before Surridge's hat trick and Warren Madrigal's volleyed effort put the game out of reach.

Orlando City will not be back in action until next month as the league pauses for a FIFA international window. The Lions will travel to California to take on LAFC at BMO Stadium on April 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV).

Goal Highlights:

5' Cristian Espinoza (Andy Nájar, Edvard Tagseth) - NSH 1, ORL 0

28' Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) - NSH 2, ORL 0

55' Sam Surridge - NSH 3, ORL 0

67' Sam Surridge (Cristian Espinoza, Jeisson Palacios) - NSH 4, ORL 0

80' Warren Madrigal - NSH 5, ORL 0

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"Of course we are unhappy. We faced a team who is in another moment than us. Of course, we're sad because we represent our community, our people, but as I spoke with the players, everybody can be sure that this team is going to be fine. We're going to work, as we always have, and we're going to be fine."

Match Notes:

Midfielder Colin Guske made his fourth appearance of the campaign, entering the match as a second-half substitute.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made three changes to the lineup from the Lions' previous match against CF Montréal, with Maxime Crépeau, Nolan Miller and Luís Otávio all entering the starting XI.

Eduard Atuesta (Thigh), David Brekalo (Lower Leg), Wilder Cartagena (Thigh), Joran Gerbet (Knee), Robin Jansson (Foot) and Tyrese Spicer (Thigh) all missed the game due to injury. Next Match: The Lions will next travel to Tennessee to take on Nashville SC this Saturday, March 21, at GEODIS Park. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. ET on Apple TV and FS1.

Teams 1 2 F

Nashville SC 2 3 5

Orlando City SC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

NSH - Cristian Espinoza (Andy Nájar, Edvard Tagseth) 5'

NSH - Sam Surridge (Penalty Kick) 28'

NSH - Sam Surridge 55'

NSH - Sam Surridge (Cristian Espinoza, Jeisson Palacios) 67'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Nolan Miller (Yellow Card) 26'

ORL - Iago (Yellow Card) 73'

NSH - Andy Nájar (Yellow Card) 83'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey (Yutaro Tsukada 72'), Nolan Miller, Iago, Adrián Marín (Zakaria Taifi 59'); M Marco Pašalić, Luís Otávio (Colin Guske 46'), Braian Ojeda, Iván Angulo; F Martín Ojeda (c), Duncan McGuire (Tiago 59')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Javier Otero; D Tahir Reid-Brown; M Dylan Judelson; F Justin Ellis, Harvey Sarajian

Nashville SC - GK Brian Schwake; D Andy Nájar, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Reed Baker-Whiting (Daniel Lovitz 78'); M Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 61'), Patrick Yazbek (Matthew Corcoran 68'), Edvard Tagseth; F Sam Surridge (Woobens Pacius 78'), Hany Mukhtar (c), Cristian Espinoza (Warren Madrigal 68')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Joe Willis; D Josh Bauer, Jack Maher; M Bryan Acosta

Details of the Game:

Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 21, 2026

Stats:

Possession:

NSH - 58.2%

ORL - 41.8%

Shots:

NSH - 18

ORL - 10

Shots on Goal:

NSH - 9

ORL - 1

Saves:

NSH - 4

ORL - 1

Fouls:

NSH - 15

ORL - 5

Offsides:

NSH - 3

ORL - 2

Corners:

NSH - 5

ORL - 5







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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