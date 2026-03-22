D.C. United Draw 0-0 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United earned a point on the road Saturday night, playing to a 0-0 draw with Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in MLS Regular Season action. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson was sharp between the sticks throughout, denying Cooper Sanchez in the 13th minute before turning away back-to-back efforts from Matías Galarza in the 16th and 47th minutes to preserve the clean sheet. The Black-and-Red nearly snatched all three points in the closing stages, as Caden Clark struck the right post in the 83rd minute from outside the box before Brandon Servania rattled the crossbar two minutes later to cap a strong late push from D.C. United. With the result, the club continues to pick up points on the road in 2026.
Player Notes
Midfielder Matti Peltola recorded an 84% passing accuracy and had 8 defensive contributions in 90 minutes played.
Midfielder Gavin Turner makes his first appearance for the Black-and-Red this season, coming off the bench in the 78th minute for midfielder Jackson Hopkins; he completed 12 minutes.
Defender Kye Rowles had two total duels won and recorded 13 defensive recoveries; he completed 90 minutes.
Goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded three saves off of three shots on target, and a clean sheet for the Black-and-Red
#ATLvDC
The Black-and-Red is 7-10-4 against Atlanta United FC all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United has a 4-4-4 record against Atlanta United FC on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 1-1-0 on the road this 2026 MLS season.
Atlanta United FC Lineup: Lucas Hoyos, Elias Baez (Pedro Amador 88'), Enea Mihaj, Stian Gregersen, Tomas Jacob, Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez (Steven Alzate 65'), Matias Galarza (Saba Lobjanidze 74'), Latte Lath, Miguel Almiron, Alexey Miranchuk (Fabrice Picault 88')
Unused Substitutes: Ronald Hernandez, Luke Brennan, Fafa Picault, Cayman Togashi, Jayden Hibbert, Matthew Edwards
Head Coach: Tata Martino
D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola, João Peglow (Caden Clark, 67'), Brandon Servania (Sean Nealis 89'), Jackson Hopkins (Gavin Turner 78'), Tai Baribo, Gabriel Pirani (Hosei Kijima 78')
Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Jared Stroud, Conner Antley, Jacob Murrell, Nikola Markovic
Head Coach: René Weiler
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