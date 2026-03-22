Aaronson Brace, Navarro, Frederick Goals Lift Rapids to First Road Victory of 2026

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Big Picture

The 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City marked the first road victory for the Rapids of 2026.

Paxten Aaronson scored his first goals of 2026 in the 12th and 75th minutes, earning the midfielder his first brace of his MLS career.

Darren Yapi assisted Aaronson's first goal of the match, now earning goal contributions in three consecutive games.

Rafael Navarro assisted Aaronson's second goal, selflessly slotting the ball across the box for Navarro's fifth goal contribution of the season.

Wayne Frederick scored his first goal of his MLS career in the first half's stoppage time.

Rafael Navarro scored his third goal of the season in the 71st minute, connecting with Miguel Navarro for the defender's first assist with the club.

Defender Miguel Navarro earned his first start with the club on Saturday. It also marked his 100th regular season appearance in MLS.

Scoring Summary

SKC - 1 (Shapi Suleymov 44')

COL - 4 (Paxten Aaronson 12', Wayne Frederick 45+2', Rafael Navarro 71', Paxten Aaronson 75')

Starting XI

Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding (Noah Cobb 70'), Lucas Herrington, Miguel Navarro, Jackson Travis (Keegan Rosenberry 79'), Dante Sealy, Hamzat Ojediran, Wayne Frederick, Paxten Aaronson (Alexis Manyoma 79'), Darren Yapi (Josh Atencio 61'), Rafael Navarro

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Ted Ku-DiPietro, Mamadou Billo Diop, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Up Next

The Rapids remain on the road for an Eastern Conference matchup with Toronto FC on Saturday, April 4 following the international break. Kickoff at BMO Field is set for 11 a.m. MT.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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