LAFC's Season-Opening Unbeaten Streak Reaches 9 Games with 0-0 Draw in Austin
Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC played Austin FC to a scoreless draw on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, setting two new MLS records for defensive performance.
The Black & Gold is now 7W-0L-2D in all competitions- 4W-0L-1D in MLS and 3W-0L-1D in Concacaf Champions Cup - and is the only club in MLS to open this season with five consecutive clean sheets. LAFC is also the first club in MLS history to achieve that feat.
Chances were few and far between in the first half. In the 24th minute LAFC forward Son Heung-Min collected a giveaway in front of Austin's goal but his shot was blocked by defender Brendan Hines-Ike.
After a scoreless first half, LAFC forward Denis Bouanga broke out in transition in the 50th minute but his left-footed shot rolled across the face of goal.
In the 63rd minute, on an Austin corner kick, Myrto Uzuni's shot found the net but referee Rubiel Vazquez ruled after a VAR check that an Austin player had been offside. Moments later, LAFC set a new MLS record by starting the season with 428 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal.
LAFC pushed to try and earn all three points. In the 85th minute Mark Delgado's shot from distance clanged off the crossbar. A minute later (86') Son took off on a one-v-two transition opportunity but was denied by Hines-Ike and Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver in front of goal.
Uzuni's strike from distance at the 94' mark looked destined to be the matchwinner, but LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a leaping save to ensure that the points would be split, one apiece.
Up next for LAFC: following the FIFA international break (March 23-31), the club returns to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 4, to face Orlando City. All MLS matches are broadcast live on Apple TV, with local radio coverage on ESPN LA 710 AM, the ESPN LA app, KFWB La Mera Mera 980 AM (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean).
NOTES:
With the draw, LAFC remains unbeaten in 2026, moving its record to 7-0-2 in all competitions. It is 3-0-1 in the Champions Cup and 4-0-1 in MLS this year.
The club's five game, 450-minute shutout streak is the longest to begin a season in MLS history.
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