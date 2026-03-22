Sounders FC Faces off against Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Allianz Field

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (3-1-0, 9 points) continues its five-match road stretch this weekend with a trip to Minnesota United FC (1-2-1, 4 points) at Allianz Field (11:30 a.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle holds a 12-3-2 record against Minnesota dating back to 2017, when the Midwestern side joined MLS. The Loons won both regular-season games and eliminated Seattle in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs last season.

In league play, the Rave Green defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Sunday, March 15 with Paul Rothrock scoring the game's lone goal as Sounders FC took all three points at PayPal Park.

In all competitions, Seattle is coming off a 2-1 win over Vancouver in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play on March 18. The result put Sounders FC through to the Quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate victory after winning 3-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 series on March 12. The club will take on Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the Quarterfinals, playing the first leg at Estadio Universitario on April 8 before hosting the second leg on April 15 at Lumen Field.

Jesús Ferreira leads Seattle with five assists in all competitions, including four helpers through four regular-season matches. Should he record an assist on Sunday against Minnesota, he would be the fastest-ever player to reach five regular-season assists in club history (MLS era).

Tacoma Defiance midfielder Peter Kingston is available for selection for Sunday's match via Short-Term Agreement.

Following Sunday's match, the Rave Green have a week off for the FIFA March international break before returning to league play with a road match at Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, April 4 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andres Aguila

National TV (English): FOX

Talent: Josh Eastern & Lloyd Sam

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dione Vecchini

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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