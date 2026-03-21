FC Cincinnati Seek to Bounce Back Sunday Afternoon against CF Montréal

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati host CF Montréal on Sunday, March 22 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will air globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

Limited tickets for the opener are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. Sunday is Kids' Day at TQL Stadium - for more information visit FCCincinnati.com.

The Orange and Blue (1-3-0, 3 points) look to rebound from Thursday's loss in Mexico to Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup. FC Cincinnati face a CF Montréal side (1-3-0, 3 points) which the Orange and Blue swept in 2025.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #MTLvCIN on SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (1 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST CF MONTRÉAL

FC Cincinnati lead the all-time series over CF Montréal, 7-4-2.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Look To Rebound - Following elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup Thursday night, FC Cincinnati look to bounce back Sunday against CF Montréal. Sunday marks Cincinnati's ninth match in the first 32 days of the 2026 season.

The Orange and Blue's seven all-time wins against Montréal are tied (7, Chicago Fire FC) for FCC's most MLS wins over any one opponent (9, Toronto FC). FCC have scored 30 goals against Montréal and hold an all-time +10 goal differential against the club, both of which are bests for FCC in MLS play, all-time.

A Quick Turnaround - Following Thursday's match in Mexico, Sunday marks a quick turnaround for Head Coach Pat Noonan's squad. Historically, FC Cincinnati are strong in matches in quick succession. Under Noonan, since 2022, FC Cincinnati are 20-11-10 in 41 matches playing a game just three days following another, across all competitions.

Success Against Montréal - All-time in MLS Regular Season play, FC Cincinnati have scored 43 goals in the opening 15 minutes of a match. Seven of those 43 goals (16%) have come against CF Montréal. Against no other club have FC Cincinnati scored more than four times against in Minutes 1-15 (4, Columbus Crew; D.C. United; Nashville SC) in MLS Regular Season play.

International Duty Coming - Following Sunday's match comes the March FIFA International Window. It will be a busy window for FC Cincinnati players. Already announced include Roman Celentano and Miles Robinson (USA), Pavel Bucha (Czechia), Kévin Denkey (Togo), Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (USA U21), Andrei Chirila (USA U18), Ademar Chávez (USA U17).

Notably for Bucha with Czechia marks the midfielder's first call-up since 2021. The Czechs enter European World Cup Qualifiers, where two wins in Prague would qualify the country to their first World Cup since 2006.

SCOUTING CF MONTRÉAL

Record: 1-3-0 (3 points)

Standings: 13th, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Marco Donadel (Second Season)

Leading Scorer: 2 - Wikelman Carmona, Prince Owusu

Sunday marks the fifth consecutive road match to start the season for CF Montréal, who will not begin their home slate north of the border until mid-April. Their win in the young season came in Matchday 3 at Red Bull New York, a 3-0 win. Last weekend, Montréal fell at Orlando City SC, 2-1.

Two players have scored the four goals this season for Montréal; Wikelman Carmona, Prince Owusu each have scored a pair of goals.

Marco Donadel is in his first full season as manager of CF Montréal. The former player and assistant for the club was named interim early in 2025 after a coaching change after five matches. He was named the club's coach on a permanent basis following the 2025 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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