CF Montréal Set for Sunday Afternoon Contest with FC Cincinnati

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - CF Montréal will visit FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).

Head coach Marco Donadel's squad enters the home stretch of a six-game away stint to begin its season. Against FC Cincinnati, the Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 4-7-2 record (20 goals scored, 30 goals conceded) along with a 1-4-1 record (six goals scored, 15 goals conceded) when playing in Ohio.

FC Cincinnati suffered two straight losses, in all competitions. The Orange and Blue fell 6-1 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium last Sunday. Forward Gerardo Valenzuela scored his team's only goal, but received a red card in the 69th minute and will serve a one-game suspension.

In Concacaf Champions Cup action, Cincinnati played the return leg of its Round of 16 matchup in Monterrey on Thursday night against Liga MX side Tigres UNAM. Leading 4-0 on aggregate following the home leg, Cincinnati took a 5-1 loss and were eliminated from the competition.

Prince Owusu and Wiki Carmona will look to keep their individual streaks alive. The Ghanaian international will look to play a third consecutive game with at least one goal. On his end, Carmona will attempt to play a third consecutive game with a goal contribution.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2026

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